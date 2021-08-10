Nebraska, Minnesota latest to declare fuel related emergencies

Add Minnesota and Nebraska to the growing list of states that have declared emergencies because of disruptions in their fuel supply chain in recent days.

Prior to the orders in Minnesota and Nebraska, neighboring states including South Dakota, Iowa and Wyoming, all issued similar fuel declarations that are all still in effect. Within the region, North Dakota suspended hours of service because of drought conditions, while wildfires led to a recent drivers’ hours emergency in Montana. The West Coast has also been hit hard with wildfires and more creating fuel issues in that region.

The Minnesota order, signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Aug. 5 and effective for 30 days, says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the petroleum market in unprecedented ways. Fuel terminals across the state have experienced shortages or outages, while drivers have experienced exceptionally long wait times. To address these issues, hours of service for motor carries and commercial drivers assisting relief efforts are suspended throughout the duration of this order.

Similarly, in Nebraska, a temporary waiver of requirements for the purpose of hauling gasoline and gasoline blends is in place. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the executive order on Aug .5, citing fuel shortages because of refineries shutting down for maintenance as well as issues with the transition from winter gasoline to summer gasoline.

Drivers operating under the Nebraska proclamation are required to carry a copy with them as evidence during this emergency period, which is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The COVID-19 emergency declaration from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, was extended on May 26 and is effective through Aug. 31. LL