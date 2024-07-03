Nebraska latest state to enact flood emergency

Flooding continues to wreak havoc on portions of the Midwest with Nebraska being the latest state to declare an emergency due to ongoing concerns.

Neighboring states Iowa and South Dakota have also issued emergencies recently as a result of flood damage and road closures.

As of Wednesday, July 3, the Interstate 680 bridge, connecting Iowa and Nebraska, remained closed to eastbound traffic entering Iowa. Additionally, several flood warnings remain in effect for locations throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service.

Two separate Nebraska declarations have been enacted to address ongoing flooding and storm damage concerns to public and private property.

Under these orders, a temporary suspension of the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles transporting goods and materials is in place as is relief from overweight vehicle requirements.

“Commercial motor vehicles are driving further distances or making additional trips in order to meet unexpected demands,” an executive order said.

Vehicles and motor carriers hauling corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, manure and aggregates are provided the relief granted by these orders.

Those vehicles may be up to 15% over axle group limits without a permit for the 60-day duration of that emergency.

Drivers operating under this executive order, in effect until July 14, shall carry a copy of it with them as evidence of their direct support during this emergency period.

Motor carriers operating under the terms of this emergency cannot allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle. A driver who notifies a carrier that they need rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service.

This order does not trigger the state’s transportation network company dynamic pricing prohibition. LL

