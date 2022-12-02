Nebraska extends fuel emergency

Continued fuel shortages due to high demand warrant the extension of an executive order providing relief from hours-of-service requirements in Nebraska.

The fuel emergency, signed by acting Gov. Mike Foley, states commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are transporting fuel from further distances and waiting longer at terminals in order to meet needs.

“By facilitating increased fuel transportation, the order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals in order to make fuels more readily available to consumers,” said in a statement from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Foley is serving as the state’s acting governor while Ricketts is out of the country.

Previously, Nebraska issued a fuel emergency on Nov. 1. That order expired on Nov. 30, prompting this extension through Dec. 31.

Under this extension, requirements under 49 CFR part 395 for drivers hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel are temporarily waived.

No motor carrier operating under the terms of this emergency declaration shall require or allow an ill or fatigued driver to operate a motor vehicle, said the order. A driver who notifies a motor carrier that he or she needs immediate rest shall be given at lead 10 consecutive hours off-duty before the driver is required to return to service, according to the order.

Drivers operating under this proclamation shall carry a copy of it with them as evidence of their direct support during this emergency relief period.

Other Midwestern states, including Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, have also issued fuel emergency this fall.

According to the CVSA emergency declarations portal, those orders in Minnesota and South Dakota have since expired.

Iowa’s fuel emergency is set to expire on Dec. 22. LL

