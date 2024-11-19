Nearly $580 million in federal grants to improve ports announced

Improvement projects at 31 ports in 15 states and one U.S. territory will be funded by nearly $580 million in grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

These funds are intended to increase capacity and efficiency at coastal, Great Lakes and inland river ports, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.

Additional expectations include a strengthened supply chain, workforce development, lower costs, reduced emission and improved safety.

“Modernizing America’s port infrastructure is essential to strengthening the multimodal network that supports our nation’s supply chain,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “This funding enhances the flow and capacity of goods moved, bolstering supply chain resilience across all transportation modes and addressing the environmental and health impacts on port communities.”

According to the U.S. DOT, supply chains accounted for more than 80% of the fall in inflation in 2023, while its Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) partnership was utilized to minimize supply chain disruptions during the Port of Baltimore closure.

Port Infrastructure Development Program projects:

Cargo Terminal 1 replacement project – Anchorage, Alaska, $50,000,000

Outer Harbor Terminal infrastructure modernization project – Oakland, Calif., $49,517,100

Port rail access improvement project – New Haven, Conn., $11,172,433

Port Everglades regional port operations with emission reductions project – Broward County, Fla., $53,357,402

Garden City Terminal power resiliency project – Garden City, Ga., $49,886,096

Hennepin Barge Terminal and soybean logistics asset – Hennepin, Ill., $38,582,711

Landing dock safety and efficiency project – Chicago, $34,508,933

Modernization and revitalization of barge berths – Morehead City, N.C., $14,921,158

Puerto Nuevo Wharves reconstruction and resilience project – San Juan, Puerto Rico, $53,526,756

Agricultural export improvement and community resilience project – Houston, $25,359,216

Pierce County Terminal efficiency project – Tacoma, Wash., 11,647,000

Aurora Harbor Drive down float project – Juneau, Alaska, $11,154,002

Port of Dillingham improvement project – Dillingham, Alaska, $11,250,000

Marine Industrial Center cargo dock – Hoonah, Alaska, $9,429,201

Saint Herman Harbor moorage expansion project – Kodiak, Alaska, $11,250,000

City South dock renovations and new berthing dolphins project – Saint Paul, Alaska, $11,025,219

Citizens Dock replacement project – Crescent City, Calif., $8,000,000

Cross Sound Ferry Terminal infrastructure improvements – New London, Conn., $3,922,500

Berth reconstruction engineering and permitting project – Palmetto, Fla., $10,375,000

Hardin, Ill. River Terminal elevator project – Hardin, Ill., $9,000,000

Mount Vernon Port transload and railyard – Mount Vernon, Ind., $11,249,000

Drummond Dolomite ship loader and sea wall improvements – Chippewa County, Mich., $10,154,024

Warehouse modernization – Oswego, N.Y., 11,250,000

Breakwater for Main Ferry Terminal, Phase 1 – Put-In-Bay, Ohio, $10,371,073

Parade Street slip dock wall replacement and slip widening project – Erie, Pa., $11,250,000

Gateway upgrades for access, resiliency and development at the Port of Davisville project – Davisville, R.I., $11,250,000

Port of Harlingen resiliency and asset management planning – Harlingen, Texas, $708,750

Port of Neah Bay modernization and Marine Highway initiative – Neah Bay, Wash., $5,506,250

The Lummi Nation fisherman’s cove dock replacement project – Bellingham, Wash., $10,979,375

T Dock reconfiguration project – Anacortes, Wash., $7,400,000

Operational capacity expansion project – Port Angeles, Wash., $9,000,000 LL

