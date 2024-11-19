Nearly $580 million in federal grants to improve ports announced
November 19, 2024
•Land Line Staff
|
Improvement projects at 31 ports in 15 states and one U.S. territory will be funded by nearly $580 million in grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
These funds are intended to increase capacity and efficiency at coastal, Great Lakes and inland river ports, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
Additional expectations include a strengthened supply chain, workforce development, lower costs, reduced emission and improved safety.
“Modernizing America’s port infrastructure is essential to strengthening the multimodal network that supports our nation’s supply chain,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “This funding enhances the flow and capacity of goods moved, bolstering supply chain resilience across all transportation modes and addressing the environmental and health impacts on port communities.”
According to the U.S. DOT, supply chains accounted for more than 80% of the fall in inflation in 2023, while its Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) partnership was utilized to minimize supply chain disruptions during the Port of Baltimore closure.
Port Infrastructure Development Program projects:
- Cargo Terminal 1 replacement project – Anchorage, Alaska, $50,000,000
- Outer Harbor Terminal infrastructure modernization project – Oakland, Calif., $49,517,100
- Port rail access improvement project – New Haven, Conn., $11,172,433
- Port Everglades regional port operations with emission reductions project – Broward County, Fla., $53,357,402
- Garden City Terminal power resiliency project – Garden City, Ga., $49,886,096
- Hennepin Barge Terminal and soybean logistics asset – Hennepin, Ill., $38,582,711
- Landing dock safety and efficiency project – Chicago, $34,508,933
- Modernization and revitalization of barge berths – Morehead City, N.C., $14,921,158
- Puerto Nuevo Wharves reconstruction and resilience project – San Juan, Puerto Rico, $53,526,756
- Agricultural export improvement and community resilience project – Houston, $25,359,216
- Pierce County Terminal efficiency project – Tacoma, Wash., 11,647,000
- Aurora Harbor Drive down float project – Juneau, Alaska, $11,154,002
- Port of Dillingham improvement project – Dillingham, Alaska, $11,250,000
- Marine Industrial Center cargo dock – Hoonah, Alaska, $9,429,201
- Saint Herman Harbor moorage expansion project – Kodiak, Alaska, $11,250,000
- City South dock renovations and new berthing dolphins project – Saint Paul, Alaska, $11,025,219
- Citizens Dock replacement project – Crescent City, Calif., $8,000,000
- Cross Sound Ferry Terminal infrastructure improvements – New London, Conn., $3,922,500
- Berth reconstruction engineering and permitting project – Palmetto, Fla., $10,375,000
- Hardin, Ill. River Terminal elevator project – Hardin, Ill., $9,000,000
- Mount Vernon Port transload and railyard – Mount Vernon, Ind., $11,249,000
- Drummond Dolomite ship loader and sea wall improvements – Chippewa County, Mich., $10,154,024
- Warehouse modernization – Oswego, N.Y., 11,250,000
- Breakwater for Main Ferry Terminal, Phase 1 – Put-In-Bay, Ohio, $10,371,073
- Parade Street slip dock wall replacement and slip widening project – Erie, Pa., $11,250,000
- Gateway upgrades for access, resiliency and development at the Port of Davisville project – Davisville, R.I., $11,250,000
- Port of Harlingen resiliency and asset management planning – Harlingen, Texas, $708,750
- Port of Neah Bay modernization and Marine Highway initiative – Neah Bay, Wash., $5,506,250
- The Lummi Nation fisherman’s cove dock replacement project – Bellingham, Wash., $10,979,375
- T Dock reconfiguration project – Anacortes, Wash., $7,400,000
- Operational capacity expansion project – Port Angeles, Wash., $9,000,000 LL