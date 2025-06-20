Nearly 400 trucks placed out of service during unannounced brake safety event

Over 90% of commercial vehicles inspected during a recent unannounced brake safety inspection blitz were found to have no critical violations.

On Tuesday, June 17, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance released data from the its Brake Safety Day. According to the group, the annual event is “an unannounced brake-safety inspection and regulatory compliance enforcement initiative when certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors conduct their routine roadside inspections with a focus on brake systems and components and provide brake-related inspection and violation data to CVSA.”

This year’s event was held on April 22 in 45 jurisdictions throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States. During the one-day safety blitz, a total of 4,569 commercial vehicles were inspected – with 398 (8.7%) of those being placed out of service due to brake-related violations.

For the 2025 event, inspectors placed an emphasis on the vehicle’s drums and rotors. From the thousands of inspections, just 32 drum or rotor violations were uncovered, with 14 of those violations resulting in the vehicle being placed out of service.

“Brake drum and rotor issues may affect a commercial motor vehicle’s brake efficiency and result in violations or out-of-service conditions that may affect a motor carrier’s safety rating,” CVSA said. “Furthermore, broken pieces of drums or rotors may become dislodged en route and damage other vehicles or result in injuries or fatalities.”

Another brake safety event is on the horizon.

In addition to the one-day unannounced blitz, the group also conducts an annual Brake Safety Week. This year, the week-long event is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-30, with inspectors placing an emphasis on drums and rotors.

The group said the goal of Brake Safety Week is to eliminate roadway crashes by conducting inspections and educating drivers, mechanics, motor carriers and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, maintenance and operation. LL

