Nearly 2,400 vehicles placed out of service during Brake Safety Week

Eighty-five percent of truckers stopped during this year’s Brake Safety Week can give themselves a nice pat on the back. The other 15% need to do better.

Organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the annual weeklong inspection and enforcement campaign is “focused on identifying brake-system violations and educating commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers and other industry stakeholders about the importance of properly functioning brake systems.”

During this year’s event, which took place Aug. 23 through Aug. 29, CVSA said that a total of 15,528 brake inspections were conducted in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. From those inspections, 2,369 (15.3%) vehicles were placed out of service for brake-related violations.

Nearly half of those vehicles, 1,176 (49.6%), were placed out of service for meeting the 20% defective brake threshold set in the North American Inspection Out-of-Service Criteria, meaning that 20% or more of the vehicles, or combination of vehicles’, service brakes had an out-of-service condition.

The focus of this year’s Brake Safety Week was rotors and drums. In total, inspectors discovered 141 drum and rotor violations, resulting in 64 vehicles being placed out of service. For vehicles equipped with air disc brakes, a rusted rotor was the most common violation (45), with broken rotors (32) and metal-to-metal (20) being noted on some vehicles. CVSA added that some vehicles had multiple brake violations.

Other out-of-service violations discovered during Brake Safety Week included:

92 violations for steering axle linings and 119 for other steering axle conditions

145 violations for air loss rate

600 violations for brake hoses/tubes

759 other brake violations, which may include tractor protection system, air tanks, parking/emergency/breakaway brake, low-air warning device, hydraulic brake or electric brake violations, etc.

CVSA also provided a breakdown of the numbers for each North American country. In total, the U.S. made up roughly 91% of the total vehicles inspected (14,165) while accounting for 90% of the total vehicles placed out-of-service.

“While Brake Safety Week is a focused weeklong effort to identify brake-system violations and raise awareness, brake safety is a year-round priority and responsibility,” the group said. “CVSA encourages drivers and motor carriers to conduct regular inspections and proactive vehicle maintenance, promptly address identified issues and ensure commercial motor vehicles are safely operating with properly functioning brake systems.”

Next year’s Brake Safety Week is scheduled for April 18-24, 2027. LL