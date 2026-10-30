Nearly 200 drivers sidelined for English-language proficiency violations

Another round of “Operation Highway Shield” has been completed, with roughly 330 drivers and vehicles placed out of service during the recent enforcement blitz.

The 48-hour operation took place in Arkansas from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29. Officials said the enforcement campaign was “aimed at addressing CMV safety and criminal activity along Arkansas highways.” During the operation, Arkansas Highway Police held “enhanced operations” at select weigh stations across the state, conducting a total of 1,724 inspections and placing 393 drivers and vehicles out of service.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, more than 330 unqualified or unauthorized drivers were identified during the operation. Additionally, 183 drivers were disqualified for English-language proficiency violations, with 74 immigration violations leading to further enforcement.

The state DOT said that over 1,000 motor carrier safety violations were identified during the operation, with officers issuing 369 traffic citations and/or warnings and making 44 criminal arrests. Police also recovered a stolen trailer during the enforcement blitz.

“The impressive results of Operation Highway Shield speak for themselves, but what makes me proudest is that this operation simply shines a spotlight on what our officers do every single day,” AHP Chief Jeff Holmes said in a statement. “Beyond the statistics and the numbers, every unsafe truck or driver taken out of service represents a potential collision prevented and lives saved. Day in and day out, our officers work tirelessly on our highways to ensure every traveler gets home safely.”

State police partnered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out the 48-hour operation. FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs was in Arkansas for the event and said the enforcement effort sends a clear message to carriers and drivers who jeopardize safety.

“By joining forces with the Arkansas Highway Patrol and federal partners, we are putting more boots on the ground, identifying unsafe drivers and vehicles, and taking decisive action to keep dangerous operators off our roadways,” Barrs said. “This operation is about more than enforcement. It is about protecting American families, supporting the professional drivers and carriers who follow the rules, and making sure everyone gets home safely. We will continue working shoulder to shoulder with our partners to make America’s roads safer for all.”

Other enforcement initiatives target unqualified drivers and English-language proficiency

Federal agencies have been ramping up their efforts to crack down on unqualified and unsafe drivers. In March, the first wave of Operation Highway Shield was conducted in Florida, resulting in 176 drivers being taken out of service. Of those drivers, 54 were removed for “language deficiencies.”

In August, the second wave of the operation expanded to a multi-state effort, taking place in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio. During that operation, a total of 766 drivers and vehicles were placed out of service, with 36 violations issued for failing English-language proficiency tests.

In September, “Operation Saturday Night Fever” – conducted by FMCSA, the DHS and multiple state agencies – placed 78 drivers and 25 vehicles out of service.

Enforcing English-language proficiency

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating the CVSA requirement to place drivers out of service if they cannot show they can sufficiently read, write and speak English.

In August, FMCSA took steps toward making the enforcement standard more permanent when it issued a proposal that would directly require law enforcement to place English-proficiency violators out of service. Although that is currently being done, this proposal would make it more difficult for that to be changed.

Earlier this month, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed comments in support of the agency’s proposal, saying English proficiency is a “life-and-death safety standard.”

“English-language proficiency (ELP) enforcement is critical because there’s no margin for error on the road,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Truckers drive 80,000-pound vehicles through all kinds of terrain – steep mountain passes, narrow turns and busy city streets. The only thing separating safe trips from deadly ones can be a simple road sign.”

FMCSA is now in the process of reviewing the public feedback before determining how to proceed with its proposal. LL