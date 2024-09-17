Nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks recalled due to brake light issue

September 17, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Truck North America is recalling thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models over an issue with brake lights when the automatic emergency braking system is activated.

According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks that may have a body lighting interface controller and replacement brake lights.

The brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes are automatically applied during an active brake-assist event. Brake lights that fail to illuminate can fail to indicate to other drivers that the vehicle is slowing down, increasing the risk of a crash.

Daimler Truck models affected by the recall include:

  • 2024-25 Freightliner 108SD
  • 2022-25 Freightliner 114SD
  • 2022-25 Freightliner Business Class M2
  • 2025 Freightliner EM2
  • 2021-25 Western Star 47X
  • 2020-25 Western Star 49X
  • 2022-25 Western Star 57X

Daimler Truck will update the active brake assist software for free. Notification letters will be sent out to owners of affected trucks on Nov. 9.

For more information, call Daimler Truck customer service at 800-745-8000 with recall number F1009. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-668.

This recall stems from an earlier recall issued in July in response to the same issue discovered in a few dozen Freightliner Custom Chassis. During that investigation, Daimler Truck looked into whether factory-installed brake lights on other truck models displayed the same defect. They did not, but the manufacturer found that certain “truck equipment manufacturers” that installed brake lighting later in the production cycle used a different wiring process that may not receive the automatic emergency braking input signal.

In documents submitted to NHTSA, Daimler Truck states that it is unclear which trucks maintained the factory-installed brake lighting versus the truck equipment manufacturer lighting. In an abundance of caution, Daimler Truck decided to conduct a recall to address that uncertainty. There are no reports of any warranty claims, field service reports, deaths, injuries or property damage claims related to this issue. LL

Other recalls:

Related News

ELDs

Equipment

Feds pull two more ELDs from list of approved devices

FMCSA has added two electronic logging devices to its revoked list. Find out if your ELD is affected and what to do to stay compliant.

By Land Line Staff | August 16

Daimler Trucks

Equipment

Daimler Truck issues recall that prompted other manufacturers to send ‘do not drive’ order

A recall issued by Daimler Truck is nearly identical to recalls issued by Paccar, Volvo and Mack that prompted a “do not drive” order.

By Land Line Staff | August 07

ELD

Equipment

Feds remove four ELDs from list of registered devices

Four electronic logging devices have been pulled from the list of registered ELDs. Here’s what to do if you are using one of the devices.

By Land Line Staff | July 23

recall

Equipment

Paccar recall prompts ‘do not drive’ order for certain Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks

Paccar is urging owners of certain Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks not to drive them until they address a steering-related recall.

By Land Line Staff | June 18