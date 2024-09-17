Nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks recalled due to brake light issue

Daimler Truck North America is recalling thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks of various models over an issue with brake lights when the automatic emergency braking system is activated.

According to recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects nearly 17,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks that may have a body lighting interface controller and replacement brake lights.

The brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes are automatically applied during an active brake-assist event. Brake lights that fail to illuminate can fail to indicate to other drivers that the vehicle is slowing down, increasing the risk of a crash.

Daimler Truck models affected by the recall include:

2024-25 Freightliner 108SD

2022-25 Freightliner 114SD

2022-25 Freightliner Business Class M2

2025 Freightliner EM2

2021-25 Western Star 47X

2020-25 Western Star 49X

2022-25 Western Star 57X

Daimler Truck will update the active brake assist software for free. Notification letters will be sent out to owners of affected trucks on Nov. 9.

For more information, call Daimler Truck customer service at 800-745-8000 with recall number F1009. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 24V-668.

This recall stems from an earlier recall issued in July in response to the same issue discovered in a few dozen Freightliner Custom Chassis. During that investigation, Daimler Truck looked into whether factory-installed brake lights on other truck models displayed the same defect. They did not, but the manufacturer found that certain “truck equipment manufacturers” that installed brake lighting later in the production cycle used a different wiring process that may not receive the automatic emergency braking input signal.

In documents submitted to NHTSA, Daimler Truck states that it is unclear which trucks maintained the factory-installed brake lighting versus the truck equipment manufacturer lighting. In an abundance of caution, Daimler Truck decided to conduct a recall to address that uncertainty. There are no reports of any warranty claims, field service reports, deaths, injuries or property damage claims related to this issue. LL

