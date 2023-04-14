Navistar recalls International trucks with engine control module issue

Navistar is recalling International trucks due to an issue with the engine control module.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling certain 2021-24 International LT and RH trucks. The engine control module on affected trucks may be unresponsive to throttle pedal application, which can cause the vehicle to unexpectedly slow to idle speed on the road. A vehicle that unexpectedly slows to idle speed on the roadway can increase the risk of a crash.

The engine control module disregards throttle pedal input and reduces engine torque when the anti-lock brake system control unit senses a wheel speed sensor fault and may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly come to a stop on the roadway. The vehicles in the suspect population were built with International A26B engines and with certain anti-lock brake system feature codes. All other similar vehicles not subject to this recall were not built with those feature codes.

Navistar dealers will update the engine control module software for free. Letters to owners of trucks affected by the recall should be mailed out on May 26.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23509. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-220. LL

Other Navistar recalls: