Navistar recalls International trucks for connecting rod problem

September 26, 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

Some International trucks are being recalled because of problems with a connecting rod.

Navistar Inc., which manufactures International trucks, warns that the connecting rod wrist pin may crack, resulting in connecting rod failure. The connecting rod connects the piston to the crankshaft.

The company has issued a recall that affects around 6,880 trucks. Models affected:

  • 2018-21 International HV
  • 2018-20 International HX
  • 2018-19 International LT
  • International RH vehicles.

Navistar announced that dealers will install new knock detection software to warn the driver prior to engine connecting rod failure, and replace connecting rods as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825. Navistar’s number for this recall is 22518.

Truck owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov.

Here is a link to the recall announcement.

Other recalls:

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

 

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

