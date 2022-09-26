Navistar recalls International trucks for connecting rod problem

Some International trucks are being recalled because of problems with a connecting rod.

Navistar Inc., which manufactures International trucks, warns that the connecting rod wrist pin may crack, resulting in connecting rod failure. The connecting rod connects the piston to the crankshaft.

The company has issued a recall that affects around 6,880 trucks. Models affected:

2018-21 International HV

2018-20 International HX

2018-19 International LT

International RH vehicles.

Navistar announced that dealers will install new knock detection software to warn the driver prior to engine connecting rod failure, and replace connecting rods as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 14.

Owners may contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825. Navistar’s number for this recall is 22518.

Truck owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov.

Here is a link to the recall announcement.

