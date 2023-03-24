Navistar recalls International HX trucks with a grille that may detach

Navistar is recalling nearly 6,000 International HX trucks due to an issue with the grille surround.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Navistar is recalling certain International HX trucks. The grille surround may corrode and detach from the truck. A detached grille surround can fall to the roadway and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

The grille surround on certain International HX trucks is attached to eight mounting brackets by a bonding material. Over time, corrosion can develop between the two dissimilar metal components and cause the bonding material to lose adhesion, resulting in the grille surround coming loose one bracket at a time and could cause the grille surround to separate from the truck

The vehicles in the suspect population were built with a steel grille surround, according to NHTSA documents. All other models use a non-metallic grille surround.

Dealers will replace the grille surround for free. Interim owner notification letters instructing owners to inspect their grille surround on International HX trucks before driving their vehicles are expected to be mailed on May 15. A second letter will be sent out once remedy parts become available.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23507. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-170. LL

