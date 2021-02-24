Navistar recalling thousands of LoneStar/LT trucks for battery issue

February 24, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Navistar is recalling certain International LoneStar and LT trucks after discovering an issue with the battery cables.

Specifically, Navistar is recalling more than 27,000 International LoneStar trucks model year 2018-21 and International LT trucks model year 2017-21.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the battery ground cable ring terminal at the frame connecting point may break, resulting in a loss of electrical power and unintended engine shutdown without warning. Consequently, the engine can unexpectedly shut down, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected International LoneStar and LT trucks will be notified by Navistar. Dealers will replace the battery ground cable for free. Recalls are expected to begin April 16.

For questions, call Navistar customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 21501. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-079. LL

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

