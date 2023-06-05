Navistar recalling International trucks with anti-lock brake system issue

June 5, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Navistar is recalling certain International trucks after discovering an issue with the anti-lock brake system.

More than 91,000 trucks and buses are affected by the recall. Specifically, Navistar is recalling certain 2021-24 International HV, HX, LoneStar, LT, MV, eMV, and RH trucks, and IC Bus CE, 2021-23 IC Bus RE, and 2022-23 IC Bus TC Commercial Buses.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the anti-lock brake system indicator light does not remain illuminated when a malfunction exists, and when the vehicle’s ignition switch is on, and the vehicle is in motion. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 121, “Air Brake Systems.” An ABS indicator light that fails to remain illuminated will not alert the driver of an ABS malfunction, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the software for free. The updated software for the remedy disables the blink code command that interfered with the ABS lamp command in the recalled population. The recalled population contains the blink code command that interferes with the ABS lamp command

Navistar will send out notification letters to owners of affected trucks by July 24.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23515. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-370.

