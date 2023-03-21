Navistar issues two separate recalls for International trucks

In two separate recalls, Navistar is recalling certain International trucks due to an issue with the electrical system and another recall dealing with the power train.

The first recall affects certain 2023 International HV and 2023-24 International MV trucks.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, the assembly bolts used to attach the battery box to the mounting bracket may be loose or missing. Loose or missing bolts can allow the battery box to detach from the vehicle and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace and tighten all four bolts for free. Notification letters are scheduled to be mailed May 5.

For questions, contact Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23506. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-154.

The second recall also affects certain 2023 International HV and 2023-24 International MV.

According to NHTSA, the rear axle spring wedge shim may have been incorrectly installed, which can cause U-joint failure and result in driveshaft separation. Driveshaft separation can cause a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reinstall the rear axle wedge shim for free. Notification letters are scheduled to be mailed May 5.

For questions, call Navistar’s customer service at 800-448-7825 with recall number 23505. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 23V-153. LL

