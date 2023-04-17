National Work Zone Awareness Week starts today

April 17, 2023

Land Line Staff

“You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us,” is the theme of this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week event to bring awareness about the dangers of inattention in highway work areas.

Held at the start of each construction season, National Work Zone Awareness Week began Monday, April 17 and runs through April 21.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will serve as the host of this year’s event.

Scheduled events held as part of National Work Zone Awareness Week are below.

April 17

Training such as safety demonstrations and discussions about safety policies are encouraged as part of work zone safety training day.

According to the National Work Zone Awareness Week website, struck-by injuries are the leading cause of death in the construction industry.

April 18

The kickoff event for National Work Zone Awareness Week is scheduled for 10 a.m. Central on Tuesday at on the Interstate 70 westbound bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, Mo. This event is planned to be livestreamed on the MoDOT website.

April 19

“Go Orange Day,” is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. All roadway safety professionals across the country are encouraged to wear orange in support of work zone safety.

April 20

Organizations, companies, institutions and individuals participating in this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week are asked to share messages and post on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety throughout the day on Thursday.

April 21

The “Moment of Silence” tribute for all those who lost their lives in a work zone incident is planned on Friday.

Partners and sponsors for this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week include the American Traffic Safety Services Association, U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration among others. LL

