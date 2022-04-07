National Work Zone Awareness Week set for April 11-15

The 23rd annual National Work Zone Awareness Week is scheduled for April 11-15. The weeklong event is designed to help raise awareness about driving safely in work zones. This year’s theme: Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down

According to the most recent data available from WorkZoneSafety.org, 857 people were killed in 774 fatal work zone crashes in 2020. Motorists and passengers make up the majority of fatalities from work zone crashes, accounting for 740 of the 857 deaths in 2020.

The event is coordinated by the American Traffic Safety Services Association, whose core purpose is to advance roadway safety. Originally started by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1997, Work Zone Awareness Week went national in 2000. The awareness week has grown through partnerships with the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and numerous state DOTs across the country.

This year marks a return to full capacity for in-person events, which were canceled in 2020 and saw limited capacity in 2021.

The official kickoff event, hosted by the Virginia DOT, is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on April 12 in Hampton, Va. For those who cannot attend in person, the kickoff event will be live-streamed by VDOT via YouTube.

Go Orange Day, on Wednesday, April 13, is a chance to show your support for construction zone safety. Participants are encouraged to wear orange and spread awareness through social media by posting pictures and using the hashtags #NWZAW and #Orange4Safety.

The Social Media Storm is scheduled from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. During that time, companies and individuals are asked to share messages using the hashtags #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety on social media.

The week will wrap up on Friday, April 15, with a new component for 2022. A moment of silence will be observed to honor those who lost their lives in a work zone accident.

A full list of National Work Zone Awareness Week events across the country can be found here. LL