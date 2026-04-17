National Work Zone Awareness Week gets underway

With construction season now in full swing, National Work Zone Awareness Week seeks to educate motorists about safe driving habits in work zones.

The annual spring campaign, held at the start of construction season, aims to protect highway workers by encouraging drivers to use extra caution while traveling through work zones.

The 2026 National Work Zone Awareness Week is taking place April 20-24. This annual public relations campaign, held at the start of construction season, aims to save lives by encouraging safe driving through highway work zones. Visit https://t.co/bM3IsXuQcn for full details. pic.twitter.com/RqypC1ndkR — Work Zone Safety (@WorkZoneSafety) March 17, 2026

Started by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 1997, the awareness week went national in 2000. Coordinated by the American Traffic Safety Services Association, the event has grown through partnerships with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and numerous state DOTs.

A schedule of planned nationwide events for National Work Zone Awareness Week includes:

Monday, April 20 – Work Zone Safety Training Day Safety demonstrations and discussions about safety policies are encouraged as part of this day.

Tuesday, April 21 – Kickoff event hosted by the Connecticut DOT

Wednesday, April 22 – Go Orange Day All roadway safety professionals across the U.S. are encouraged to wear orange to show their support of work zone safety.

Thursday, April 23 – Social Media Storm Organizations, companies, institutions and individuals are asked to post on social media using the hashtags #NWZAW and #WorkZoneSafety throughout the day.

Friday, April 24 – Moment of Silence A tribute to those who lost their lives in work zone crashes.



In addition to the national event, a number of local ones are planned across the country. A full list of events can be found here.

In addition to National Work Zone Awareness Week, the FMCSA is reminding truckers that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Professional drivers are highly trained and bring years of experience behind the wheel, understanding firsthand what it takes to operate safely,” the agency said. “But even with that expertise, distraction can still create dangerous situations.”

FMCSA is proud to join @NHTSAgov to kick off #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth! 🛣️🤝 Whether you’re in a commercial vehicle or a car, safety starts with focus. We are working together to end distracted driving for everyone on the road.#FMCSA #NHTSA #SafetyFirst… pic.twitter.com/HmIPXYSrvI — FMCSA (@FMCSA) April 1, 2026

FMCSA is encouraging truckers to “take simple steps that make a real difference,” such as putting your phone away, setting your navigation before you leave and staying focused on the road. LL