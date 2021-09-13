National Truck Driver Appreciation Week gets started

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week began Sept. 12 and will feature discounts as well as events for truckers all month long.

OOIDA thanks truckers for their dedication and extends its gratitude to drivers across this country, not just this week, but 24/7/365.

Below is a list of deals and discounts throughout September. If you know of any additional truck driver appreciation week deals or events, please send them to News@OOIDA.com.

Food and beverage

Through the My Love Rewards App, drivers can receive discounts on snacks and drinks and also get free food with an oil change at Love’s Travel Stops.

Using the Pilot myRewards Plus app, drivers can redeem a free drink of choice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month.

Merchandise/rewards

TravelCenters of America will offer deals throughout the week that can be accessed through the TruckSmart app.

Love’s is offering special deals for My Love Rewards members and a free Love’s hat with the purchase of two pairs of gloves for $24.99. In addition, a record 14 million My Love Rewards points will be given away this month to hundreds of daily winners and one 1-million-point winner at the end of September.

Pilot will provide free showers all month after one 50-gallon commercial diesel fill. Bonus loyalty points also will be offered throughout the month.

Events and contests

TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide will hold complimentary cookouts, health and wellness checks, window washing, inspections, entertainment and more. Comments on #TADriverAppreciation posts will enter drivers into giveaways and TA-Petro also will hold daily driver appreciation sweepstakes on social media.

On Sept. 15, Jubitz Truck Stop in Portland, Ore., is holding a free barbecue lunch for anyone with a CDL. The lunch is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., or while supplies last, outside the Cascade Grill. Drivers attending the lunch will receive a free swag bag with gifts from Jubitz and other sponsors.

C.H. Robinson will give away $50,000 in a cash sweepstakes to truck drivers and carriers as part of its thank you campaign and sweepstakes.

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has partnered with Southern Recipe for a $1,000 contest. LL