National Propane Gas Association exemption denied by FMCSA

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has officially denied a request from the National Propane Gas Association that sought an exemption from various hours-of-service requirements.

The notice of denial is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Wednesday, April 19.

In September, the National Propane Gas Association said it needed the hours-of-service exemption to respond to high demand. Specifically, the group asked for an exemption from CFR 395.3, which covers the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles.

The requested five-year exemption for the group’s member company drivers would have changed these restrictions:

Extended the 14-hour duty period to no more than 17 hours.

Extended the 11-hour driving period to no more than 14 hours following 10 consecutive hours off duty.

Waived the 60- and 70-hour rules for a period of no more than six consecutive days.

Allowed a period of six consecutive days to end with the beginning of an off-duty period of 34 or more consecutive hours.

The waiver was needed “to enable the propane industry to prepare and respond to peak periods of consumer demand among residential, agricultural and commercial consumers in anticipation of, during, and to recover from emergency conditions,” the group said in the notice.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association was among the groups to oppose the group’s request.

“While we believe drivers should be provided maximum flexibility under hours-of-service regulations, we fear this proposal could lead to greater coercion of employee drivers, with propane providers applying pressure to complete hauls while drivers are fatigued,” OOIDA wrote. “Furthermore, it is unclear at what point drivers may waive the 60- and 70-hour rule.”

However, OOIDA suggested that the agency take a more general look at the regulations and grant more flexibility within the hours of service.

“Instead of considering NPGA’s request in a vacuum, FMCSA should take a broader look at hours-of-service rules and flexibility,” OOIDA wrote. “Small-business truckers and professional drivers generally aren’t opposed to flexibility provided to specific operations, but they also see that special treatment inevitably provides an advantage to some businesses over others.

“Rather than picking winners and losers based on the case an industry can make about the importance of the cargo they haul, FMCSA should recognize the work all truckers do is essential and critical, especially after providing a sweeping hours-of-service exemption for more than two years during the pandemic.”

FMCSA said it denied the request because of a lack of analysis.

“The agency established the hours-of-service regulations to ensure that drivers stay awake and alert and to reduce the possibility of cumulative fatigue,” FMCSA wrote. “NPGA’s application does not prove an analysis of the safety impacts the requested exemption from the hours-of-service regulations may cause.” LL