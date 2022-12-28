National diesel price average keeps dropping, ProMiles

The national diesel price average on Tuesday dropped again from the week before, according to a report from ProMiles.com. While this week’s drop isn’t as much as last week, it was still more than a dime for the U.S. as a whole.

The national average was $4.761 per gallon, down 11.6 cents from the week before. Last week the average was 17.7 cents less than the week previous.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

While last week regional decreases ranged from 13.2 in the Lower Atlantic to as much as 21 cents in the Midwest, this week the decreases range from 3.8 cents in California to a regional average drop of 15.7 in the Rocky Mountains region.

ProMiles reports a year ago the U.S. average price was $1.215 less.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Tuesday, Dec. 27, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.761, down 11.3 cents.

East Coast – $4.964, down 11.8 cents.

New England – $5.318, down 11.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.322, down 14 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.66, down 10.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.503, down 12.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $ 4.134, down 9.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.75, down 15.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.307, down 8 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.894, down 12.6 cents.

California – $5.633, down 3.8 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.671 for Dec. 27.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.745 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.228 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.569 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Dec. 26 report showed the same trend as the ProMiles report. The federal agency’s national price per gallon for diesel decreased by nearly 6 cents to $4.537.

That national average for this past week was 92 cents more than it was one year ago.

The EIA reports the national average diesel price per gallon has dropped for six weeks, starting with the week of Nov. 7.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 19 as reported by the EIA: