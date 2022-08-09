National diesel average drops below $5 per gallon

For seven consecutive weeks the price per gallon of diesel has declined, says the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s report on Aug. 8 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $4.993, down 14.5 cents from $5.138. That national average is $1.629 higher than it was one year ago.

The biggest drop (17.5 cents) came in the West Coast less California region. Prices were also down by more than 17 cents in the West Coast region, and the California region saw a dip in its average price of 16.9 cents.

In addition, five other regions reported a decline of 13 cents or more.

The Gulf Coast remains the region with the lowest price per gallon ($4.677).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 8 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $4.993, down 14.5 cents.

East Coast – $5.037, down 14.4 cents.

New England – $5.351, down 11.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.384, down 13.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.874, down 15.3 cents.

Midwest – $4.959, down 14.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.677, down 12.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.04, down 14.1 cents.

West Coast – $5.63, down 17.3 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.224, down 17.5 cents.

California – $6.097, down 16.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 7.9 cents to $5.132, according to an Aug. 8 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The Rocky Mountain region reported the biggest price drop this week at 14.7 cents. A 13.4-cent decline was reported in the Central Atlantic, while the Midwest, Gulf Coast and East Coast regions saw price drops of around 11 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 8, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.132, down 7.9 cents.

East Coast – $5.199, down 10.8 cents.

New England – $5.506, down 9.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.464, down 9.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.99, down 13.4 cents.

Midwest – $5.046, down 11.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.764, down 11.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.131, down 14.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.904, down 3.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.42, down 6.3 cents.

California – $6.346, down 5.8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.143 for Aug. 8.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.279 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.675 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.297 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL