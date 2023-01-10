National diesel average drops 2 cents, ProMiles says

The ProMiles.com report released on Jan. 9, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.665 per gallon, down 2.2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Most regions saw falling prices, with a 4.8-cent drop in New England being the largest.

The Rocky Mountain, West Coast and West Coast less California regions all reported a decline of between 4 and 5 cents.

With a 6.2-cent increase, the Gulf Coast experienced the biggest change in its average price from last week. The Lower Atlantic also reported an increase, by almost 3 cents.

The Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average diesel price per gallon ($4.228) of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 9, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.665, down 2.2 cents.

East Coast – $4.924, down one-fifth of a cent.

New England – $5.219, down 4.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.238, down 2.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.666, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $4.415, down 3.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.228, up 6.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.645, down 4 cents.

West Coast – $5.253, down 4.2 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.779, down 4.6 cents.

California – $5.657, down one-half of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.653 for Jan. 9.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.678 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.981 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.583 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Jan. 9 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 3.4 cents to $4.549.

That national average for this past week was 89.2 cents more than it was one year ago.

All regions reported lower prices, according to EIA.

The largest drop was by 4.8 cents in the Lower Atlantic. The Gulf Coast saw a drop of 4.4 cents, the East Coast was down 4 cents, and the Rocky Mountain and Central Atlantic regions reported declines of around 3 cents.

$4.223 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 9 as reported by the EIA: