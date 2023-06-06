National diesel average down 4.5 cents, says latest ProMiles report

The ProMiles.com report released on June 5 showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $3.921 per gallon, down 4.5 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

With decreases across the board, only one region now has a price above $5 per gallon.

A drop of 7.5 cents in the Central Atlantic was the greatest decline across all regions. The West Coast region reported a drop of 5.2 cents and the East Coast was down 4.7 cents. The Gulf Coast’s average price per gallon was around 4 cents lower this week.

The Rocky Mountain region’s price was most similar to last week, reporting a change of less than 1 cent.

According to the June 5 ProMiles report, five regions now have an average price per gallon below $4.

At $3.494 per gallon, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average price of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, June 5 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.921, down 4.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.974, down 4.7 cents.

New England – $4.272, down 3.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.215, down 7.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.755, down 3.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.775, down 3.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.494, down 4.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.982, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.768, down 5.2 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.452, down 7 cents.

California – $5.022, down 4.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.917 for June 5.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $3.951 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.087 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.636 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s June 5 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5.8 cents to $3.797.

That national average for this past week was $1.906 less than it was one year ago.

Prices were down by at least 2 cents, and by as much as 9.1 cents in the West Coast less California region.

The Gulf Coast was 8.6 cents lower this week, and also had the lowest average price per gallon ($3.469) of any region. A 7-cent drop was reported in the West Coast region, while the Lower Atlantic and California regions each saw a decline of 4.5 cents.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on June 5 as reported by the EIA: