National diesel average down 13 cents

Diesel prices are considerably lower again this week, according to the July 18 report released by the Energy Information Administration report.

The EIA report showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.432, down from $5.568 last week. That national average is $2.088 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, the largest price drop was reported in the West Coast less California region (17.3 cents). In the West Coast region, the average price is down 16.9 cents, and the California region saw a decrease of 14.9 cents.

$5.083 per gallon in the Gulf Coast is the lowest price nationally.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 18 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.432, down 13.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.467, down 13.3 cents.

New England – $5.693, down 12.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.74, down 12.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.34, down 13.9 cents.

Midwest – $5.409, down 13.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.083, down 13.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.546, down 12.8 cents

West Coast – $6.116, down 16.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.768, down 17.3 cents.

California – $6.516, down 14.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 9.6 cents to $5.464, according to a July 18 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest price drop reported this week, 14.2 cents, was in the West Coast less California region. The California region saw its average price fall by 12.2 cents, while six other regions reported a decrease of 11 cents or more.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 18, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.464, down 9.6 cents.

East Coast – $5.571, down 11.6 cents.

New England – $5.859, down 11.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.819, down 11.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.373, down 11.5 cents.

Midwest – $5.434, down 8.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.139, down 11.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.552, down 8 cents.

West Coast – $6.142, down 11.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.782, down 14.2 cents.

California – $6.584, down 12.2 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.535 for July 18.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.544 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.811 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.274 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL