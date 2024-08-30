Nashville voters will decide on transportation sales tax

August 30, 2024

Keith Goble

|

The Nashville area could soon have its own dedicated funding for transportation improvements.

Voters in Tennessee’s capitol city will decide this fall on a transit initiative. A similar question was defeated by voters six years ago.

‘Choose How You Move’

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell is behind the $3.1 billion transportation funding plan that would be funded largely by a half-cent sales tax. Transportation system fares, debt, and federal grants would also be tapped to cover costs.

Dubbed “Choose How You Move,” the plan includes 54 miles of upgraded corridors, a 24-hour transit system that will be available every day of the year, 17 new park and ride facilities, and traffic signal upgrades at 600 intersections. The improved signals would use technology to manage traffic flow.

The mayor’s office says the tax plan would “remake” Nashville’s transportation system.

Passage of the half-cent tax would qualify Nashville for federal grants.

Because Nashville does not have dedicated local funding for transportation, the popular tourist destination is ineligible to receive federal money for upgrades.

O’Connell’s office reported that Nashville is one of only four of the top 50 major American cities that does not have dedicated funding for transportation improvements.

“As I said when we introduced the Choose How You Move program in April, this is how we stop kicking the can down the road on a problem and start moving forward with a solution,” O’Connell said in prepared remarks.

The initiative would be implemented by WeGo, the Nashville Department of Transportation, the Metro Planning Department and the mayor’s office.

Bus rapid transit would be added on busy corridors that include Murfreesboro Pike. Some buses would travel on dedicated lanes.

In all, 12 transit centers and 17 park-and-ride facilities are proposed. The transit centers would connect to each other.

Advocates say the setup will avoid requiring riders to travel downtown before being able to get to another part of the city.

In 2018, Nashville voters defeated a transportation plan that included light rail. The plan called for a one-cent sales tax. LL

