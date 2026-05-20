Naked man fatally struck by semi in Nashville

Police in Tennessee have confirmed the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a semi-truck early Monday morning.

According to a report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Monday, May 18, at the intersection of Harding Place and Donelson Pike.

Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian was “not wearing any clothing and acting erratically” while standing in the middle of the intersection and that the truck driver attempted to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Despite the trucker’s attempts, police said the man jumped onto the truck and then fell back onto the road, where he was struck by the rear of the trailer. The driver stopped and remained on the scene until emergency crews arrived.

According to police, there was no evidence of impairment on the part of the driver.

The pedestrian was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. As of press time, the pedestrian had not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials said the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man through fingerprints. LL