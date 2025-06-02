Multiple truck fires prompt Western Star recall

Tens of thousands of Western Star trucks are being recalled after the manufacturer discovered an issue with the battery.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, more than 21,500 Western Star 49X model year 2020-26 and 47X model year 2021-26 trucks are being recalled.

A stud connecting the battery to the starter at the frame rail may have been incorrectly installed, potentially causing a short circuit. A short circuit increases the risk of a fire.

More than 9,500 49X and nearly 12,000 47X trucks are being recalled over the battery issue.

Although tens of thousands of trucks are part of the recall populations, Western Star estimates that only about 1% have the defect.

In trucks that have an incorrectly installed battery, the driver may notice a slow or no crank when starting the truck. There may also be visual corrosion around the stud or cable lug.

As of Thursday, May 29, Western Star did not have a remedy available, nor had it provided a schedule for notifying owners of affected trucks.

Western Star received five reports of battery corrosion between March 2023 and March 2024. A related fire was reported in December 2023, with a report of melted cables received in February 2024. Two additional related reports were received in March 2024.

In August 2024, the manufacturer found “that a field action was not warranted at that time due to a low rate of frequency in conjunction with sufficient detectability of the condition, including during a pre- or post-trip inspection.” Earlier this year, several more reports of fires and melted studs were received, prompting Daimler Truck North America to revive its investigation into the matter.

Western Star is reporting 36 potentially related warranty claims and 15 field reports from March 2023 through March 2025. No deaths or injuries have been associated with the battery defect.

For questions about the recall, contact Daimler Truck North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1020. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V326. LL

Other recalls: