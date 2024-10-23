Multiple Texas locales to decide on transportation funding

Fall ballots in counties and cities around the state of Texas will include questions that would benefit transportation funding.

Caldwell County

On Nov. 5, voters in Caldwell County will decide whether to approve a $150 million bond measure.

Proposition A will ask voters in the county south of the state capital of Austin whether to approve the bonds focused to improve mobility and safety throughout the county. The ballot lists 22 road, bridge and highway projects that would be bolstered by passage of the question.

Additionally, funding is included for corridor studies and transportation plans.

There are 10 projects listed to repair existing roads, realign current roads, and construct new roads across the county.

If approved, the cost would be about four cents per $100 property valuation, or about $9.67 per month on the average Caldwell County house of $290,000.

Harrison County

County road maintenance and road improvement projects are the focus of a transportation ballot question in certain portions of Harrison County.

Proposition A will ask voters whether to impose a 2% sales tax for the purpose of financing the operations of the Harrison County Assistance District. The district lies in the unincorporated areas of the county that borders the state of Louisiana.

The sales tax would apply to businesses outside the cities of Hallsville, Longview, Marshall, Nesbitt, Uncertain, and Waskom.

The Harrison County Commissioners Court pledged in August to use the estimated $5 million in annual tax revenue for county road maintenance and road improvement projects.

Hays County

Voters in Hays County will decide next month whether to authorize a transportation bond for road projects throughout the county.

Ballots in the locale along Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio will include a question about whether to approve a $440 million road bond for construction, maintenance and operation of 31 specific roads and turnpikes. Revenue would be distributed between the county’s four precincts.

Passage of Proposition A would add a total of 2 cents per every $100 of property valuation to the current county tax rate.

County officials said the road bond is necessary to ease congestion and improve road safety while also responding to rapid population growth. The county is expected to grow by 267% by 2045.

City of Lubbock

Two years after approving a $200 million bond for transportation work, a road bond is again on the city of Lubbock’s ballot.

Proposition A will ask voters whether to issue $103.4 million in general obligation bonds to fund seven infrastructure projects across the city. Passage would result in a $27.60 annual increase in most property taxes.

Advocates say the money is needed to significantly reduce traffic accidents and road congestion in areas of rapid population growth.

The question explains that $93.4 million would be used for street improvements. The remaining $10 million would be used to cover inflation over five years.

In 2022, voters approved a bond for 17 projects. Officials say much of the work is complete, but some work is ongoing. LL

On the November 5, 2024, ballot: Street Bond Learn more at https://t.co/rEWAdwOfoc pic.twitter.com/Gwtgsm9R6H — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) October 15, 2024

More Land Line coverage of Texas news is available.