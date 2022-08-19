Multiple Texas counties include transportation questions on fall ballots

August 19, 2022

Keith Goble

Fall ballots in counties around Texas will include questions to benefit transportation work.

Brazos County

Voters in Brazos County will decide this fall whether to use bonds to address transportation needs.

Specifically, voters will be asked whether to approve a $100 million transportation bond for projects around Bryan and College Station. There are eight projects to aid roads and bridges identified.

Approval would authorize an additional motor vehicle registration fee. Money also would come from the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Projects include roadway widening and interchange improvements.

Denton County

Ballots in Denton County on Nov. 8 will include a question to aid congestion relief and safety improvements.

At least 110 projects have been identified to date in the state’s seventh largest county. The locale includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

General obligation bonds totaling $650 million would be used over the next decade to construct, improve, repair and maintain roads, bridges and highways within the county. Included would be city, state and county streets, roads, highways and bridges.

Advocates say the transportation work is necessary to address needs in one of the top 10 fastest-growing counties in the nation.

Harris County

A question slated for the November ballot in Harris County would ask voters whether to tap bonds to pay for $900 million in transportation work.

The question is among three bond votes on the ballot totaling $1.2 billion. Issues cover police, parks, and roads.

The transportation bond in the county that includes the city of Houston would include $400 million for road work. Another $400 million would be allotted to improve street drainage around the county.

Additionally, $50 million would be directed to improve turn lanes, intersections and crosswalks. Multimodal transportation projects would receive $50 million.

Parks and public safety would be earmarked another $300 million.

If all three questions are approved, the average property owner in the state’s most populous county would see an annual $32 increase in property taxes for the 25-year life of the bond. LL

TravelCenters

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

