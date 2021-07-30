Multiple stops without a CDL gets driver banned from interstate commerce

A truck driver who was stopped three times at unannounced roadside safety inspections and found to not possess a valid commercial driver’s license has been banned from interstate commerce.

Jean Lafortune Jr. of North Carolina was declared an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He was served the order July 22, according to an FMCSA news release.

On three occasions – Feb. 17 in Connecticut, March 4 in South Carolina, and March 10 in New York – the commercial motor vehicle Lafortune was operating was stopped for an unannounced roadside safety inspection. Not only did state law enforcement officers find Lafortune had no CDL, but he also had not logged his record-of-duty status as required by federal safety regulations.

In addition, officers on each occasion found containers of alcoholic beverages in Lafortune’s truck cab, a violation of federal law.

Lafortune was placed out-of-service at the scene of each inspection. During the roadside safety inspection in New York, the officer also found several mechanical defects and placed the vehicle out of service.

About four months after last being placed out of service, Lafortune again ran into problems, according to the news release.

On July 9, while operating in Pennsylvania, Lafortune’s truck became stuck while attempting to turn around on private property. Again, the investigating state police officer discovered Lafortune did not possess a valid CDL and had no record-of-duty-status. Lafortune was again placed out-of-service. The truck he was operating also was placed out-of-service for several safety violations.

Failing to comply with the provisions of the federal imminent hazard order and being banned from interstate commerce could result in civil penalties of up to $1,951 for each violation. Knowing and/or willful violations could result in criminal penalties. Lafortune also may be subject to a civil penalty enforcement proceedings brought by FMCSA for violations of the agency’s safety regulations. LL

