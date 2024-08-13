Mudslide closes Washington highway, wildfires continue to burn

A mudslide has covered approximately 100 feet of a Washington state highway near the Easy Fire, a wildfire that has destroyed more than 2,100 acres as of the most recent update.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said rainfall in the North Cascades caused the mudslide on state Route 20 near the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

North Cascades Highway (state Route 20) has been closed since Friday, Aug. 9 between mile markers 148 and 157 due to wildfires in the area. The mudslide also occurred in the area.

According to the Washington State DOT, no detours on U.S. Forest Service roads are available.

Those traveling through this area are encouraged to utilize U.S. Highway 2 and Interstate 90 for east-west travel.

WSDOT plans to evaluate the highway on Wednesday, Aug. 14, but there is no timetable for reopening.

Bad news: a mudslide has covered appx. 100 feet of SR 20 after Sunday’s rainfall in the North Cascades and will take at least two days to clean up. Good news: the slide is inside the Easy Fire closure (MP 148-157). We’re working to clear, conditions will be reevaluated Wed. 8/14. pic.twitter.com/fuPnyYMHbt — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 12, 2024

In addition, U.S. Highway 12 was closed on Monday, Aug. 12 due to the wildfire near Rimrock Retreat. Eastbound traffic is stopped at the summit of White Pass (mile marker 151), while westbound traffic is stopped at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and state Route 410. No estimated time for reopening has been provided.

Traffic information nationwide is available 24/7 on this Land Line resources page.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said there are currently six large active wildfires throughout the state. More than 280,000 acres have burned in all, according to the department’s latest update.

A statewide burn ban issued on July 10 is still in place.

“I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement. “Please do not start a fire outside and stay alert when you are outdoors.”

Emergency declarations remain in effect, one waiving IFTA and IRP requirements and another waiving hours-of-service rules for motor carriers and commercial drivers transporting fuel products in support of firefighting efforts. LL