Landslide closes Teton Pass in Wyoming

On Friday, June 7, the portion of Wyoming State Highway 22 known as Teton Pass was closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation due to a mudslide. It remains closed as of Monday, June 10.

Following the mudslide at mile marker 15 that breached both lanes of traffic, a section of Teton Pass at mile marker 12.8 “catastrophically failed” early in the morning of Saturday, June 8, the department said. A long-term closure is expected, with no estimated date for reopening. The pass serves as the major link between eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyo.

According to the Wyoming DOT, crews are working to minimize the weight on the unstable ground. The road will be realigned closer to the mountain in a shoe-fly detour configuration.

“Safety is our utmost priority, and we ask that recreationists and curious residents avoid the area until it can be stabilized,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement.

An emergency declaration was issued for the Teton Pass situation on Saturday, June 8 by Gov. Mark Gordon. That order said the conditions affecting highway integrity and structural stability continue to deteriorate, and efforts to reduce further damage must commence immediately.

Current road conditions may make it difficult or impossible for citizens to obtain the necessities of life, commute for work or obtain essential services, the order says.

“We are closely monitoring this ongoing situation, and Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel are working diligently to develop a long-term solution to rebuild this critical roadway,” Gordon said. “I recognize the significant impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy.”

Teton Pass was previously closed due to road damage at mile marker 12.8 on Thursday, June 6, but was reopened later that day after maintenance crews performed repairs. LL

