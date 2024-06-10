Landslide closes Teton Pass in Wyoming

June 10, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

On Friday, June 7, the portion of Wyoming State Highway 22 known as Teton Pass was closed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation due to a mudslide. It remains closed as of Monday, June 10.

Following the mudslide at mile marker 15 that breached both lanes of traffic, a section of Teton Pass at mile marker 12.8 “catastrophically failed” early in the morning of Saturday, June 8, the department said. A long-term closure is expected, with no estimated date for reopening. The pass serves as the major link between eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyo.

According to the Wyoming DOT, crews are working to minimize the weight on the unstable ground. The road will be realigned closer to the mountain in a shoe-fly detour configuration.

“Safety is our utmost priority, and we ask that recreationists and curious residents avoid the area until it can be stabilized,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement.

An emergency declaration was issued for the Teton Pass situation on Saturday, June 8 by Gov. Mark Gordon. That order said the conditions affecting highway integrity and structural stability continue to deteriorate, and efforts to reduce further damage must commence immediately.

Current road conditions may make it difficult or impossible for citizens to obtain the necessities of life, commute for work or obtain essential services, the order says.

“We are closely monitoring this ongoing situation, and Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel are working diligently to develop a long-term solution to rebuild this critical roadway,” Gordon said. “I recognize the significant impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy.”

Teton Pass was previously closed due to road damage at mile marker 12.8 on Thursday, June 6, but was reopened later that day after maintenance crews performed repairs. LL

More Land Line news from Wyoming.

Related News

Wyoming

Podcast: Lackluster participation in under-21 pilot program

An underwhelming number of carriers have applied to FMCSA’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program – and even fewer have been accepted.

By Scott Thompson | April 11

CDL

News

Oregon DOT requests CDL exemption regarding proof of citizenship

The Oregon DOT has applied for an exemption from federal CDL rules regarding acceptable proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency.

By Mark Schremmer | June 10

recall

News

Owners of certain Volvo, Mack trucks urged not to drive due to steering-related recall

Volvo Trucks and Mack are urging owners of more than 1,000 trucks not to drive them until they address a steering-related recall.

By Land Line Staff | June 10

FMCSA

News

FMCSA provides details on safety fitness listening sessions

FMCSA has announced additional details regarding a pair of virtual listening sessions about safety fitness determinations.

By Mark Schremmer | June 10

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.