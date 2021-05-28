Motorists still worried about self-driving vehicles, survey reveals

May 28, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

As self-driving vehicles shift from sci-fi fantasy to a product available to consumers, most Americans are wary of them being on the road. That’s according to a survey conducted by AAA and the Technology and Public Purpose Project at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

With more pilot programs and testing of self-driving vehicles on public roadways expected in the near future, the average motorist will be more likely to find themselves driving next to one. According to a recent AAA and Harvard survey, the general public is not too comfortable with that idea.

When asked about small, self-driving delivery vehicles, nearly 70% perceive them to be less safe or were unsure of how safe they are. That number is the same for self-driving vehicles on a highway or freeway and self-driving vehicles on local or neighborhood roads.

However, people are more worried about self-driving trucks.

More than three-quarters of survey respondents find them less safe or were not sure about safety capabilities. Only 11% considered fully autonomous trucks to be safer.

What will it take to put people’s mind at ease when it comes to sharing the road with self-driving vehicles? More than 60% said clear markings that a vehicle is fully autonomous is a good start, with another 60% suggesting designated lanes for fully autonomous vehicles only. Less than a third indicated they would like to see restrictions on times of day and/or days of the week when self-driving vehicles can use the roads.

According to AAA, 38 states and the District of Columbia allow self-driving vehicles on public roadways for testing. However, only 35% of survey respondents are aware of these programs. People are nearly evenly split on those programs, with about a third in favor, another third oppose and the final third unsure.

Of those opposed to public testing programs, more than three-quarters are concerned about the safety of sharing the roads with self-driving vehicles.

More than 60% have concerns about who will be liable in a crash.

Based on survey results, AAA suggests that regulators make sure self-driving vehicles are easily identifiable. Furthermore, those vehicles must be consistent in their actions while sharing the road with humans. LL

More stories on self-driving trucks:

TravelCenters

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

Related News

Gas tax repeal in Missoula County, Montana

News

Montana law nixes Missoula County local gas tax

A local gas tax approved last year by voters in Missoula County, Mont., has been nixed by the state Legislature and the governor.

By Keith Goble | May 28

Pensacole Bay Bridge construction from early 2021, courtesy Florida DOT

News

Pensacola Bay Bridge reopens after eight-month closure

After several setbacks, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is open for business, with tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge suspended for another week.

By Tyson Fisher | May 28

Chip shortage affecting some ELD providers

News

Chip shortage affecting some ELD providers

A computer chip shortage has caused delays for some ELD providers, while others report to still have the devices in supply

By Mark Schremmer | May 28

Live From exit 24 airs on alternating Wednesdays

News

Stay up to date with ‘Live From Exit 24’

For the latest information on where the current highway and infrastructure bills stand, don’t miss the next “Live From Exit 24” on June 2.

By Land Line Staff | May 28