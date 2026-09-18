Motorcycles are cutting through traffic, states take sides

Truck drivers have enough to watch without having a motorcycle suddenly cutting through traffic beside the cab.

Lane splitting can put motorcycles in the tight space between lanes. The move creates another challenge for truckers keeping an eye on traffic in every direction.

The maneuver, along with lane filtering, is becoming a bigger issue on U.S. roads.

More states are now taking action. Lawmakers are setting limits on when motorcyclists can make these moves and how fast they can travel.

The debate over lane filtering and lane splitting

Supporters say lane filtering and lane splitting can save motorcyclists time and fuel. They also say the practice can reduce the chance of a motorcycle being hit from behind in stop-and-go traffic.

But not everyone is comfortable with the maneuvers.

State transportation agencies and some people in the trucking industry have raised concerns about motorcycles moving around large trucks.

For a truck driver, a motorcycle can disappear into a blind spot in an instant. A maneuver that looks simple from a motorcycle can be much harder to manage from behind the wheel of a large truck.

The American Motorcyclist Association makes a distinction between lane splitting and lane filtering.

The group defines lane splitting as riding a motorcycle between clearly marked lanes of traffic moving in the same direction.

Lane filtering is different. It involves a motorcycle moving between stopped vehicles toward the front of traffic. This usually happens at an intersection.

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States are drawing the line

California was the first state to permit motorcycle lane splitting.

Since 2017, state law has allowed motorcyclists to travel between lanes moving in the same direction.

There are limits.

Traffic must be moving at 30 mph or less. Motorcyclists can travel up to 10 mph faster than surrounding traffic.

California law also makes it illegal to intentionally block or impede a motorcycle “in a way that could cause harm to the rider.”

The California Highway Patrol recommends that drivers in the far-left lane move to the left side of their lane. The goal is to give motorcyclists enough room to pass.

Utah took a different approach two years later.

The state began allowing motorcyclists to filter between stopped vehicles on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less.

Motorcycles can travel at 15 mph or less when using two adjacent lanes to move between stopped traffic.

The lane-filtering rule also allows motorcyclists to move toward the front of traffic at a stoplight.

There is an important distinction in Utah.

Lane filtering is legal. Lane splitting remains illegal.

In 2021, Montana legalized lane filtering.

The law allows motorcycles to pass stopped or slow-moving traffic at speeds of up to 20 mph.

Motorcyclists must also stay within 10 mph of the traffic speed.

Arizona joined the group in 2022.

A state law allows lane filtering on congested highways.

Motorcyclists can move between vehicles toward an intersection when traffic is completely stopped.

The roadway must have at least two lanes moving in the same direction. The posted speed limit can be no higher than 45 mph.

The motorcycle can travel no faster than 15 mph while making the maneuver.

Colorado has since acted to legalize lane filtering.

For the past year, motorcyclists in Colorado have been allowed to pass another vehicle in the same lane.

There are conditions.

Traffic must be stopped. The motorcycle cannot travel faster than 15 mph.

The maneuver is not allowed on the right shoulder. It also cannot be done in a lane carrying traffic in the opposite direction.

There is another important restriction. Once the vehicles being passed begin moving, the motorcycle can no longer make the maneuver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has also noted that lane splitting remains illegal in the state.

Minnesota took action in 2025.

That year, both lane splitting and lane filtering became legal.

The lane-splitting rule allows a motorcyclist to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction and within the same lane.

Motorcycles can travel up to 25 mph. They also cannot travel more than 15 mph above the speed of traffic.

Lane filtering is allowed when two or more lanes moving in the same direction are stopped.

Motorcycles can travel no more than 15 mph over the speed of traffic.

Minnesota also puts a rule on other drivers.

A driver cannot intentionally block or stop a motorcyclist from making a legal lane-splitting or lane-filtering maneuver.

Arizona

Arizona is taking another look at lane splitting.

The state’s existing lane filtering law remains unchanged.

The new law changes how illegal lane splitting is treated.

The law reclassifies lane splitting as reckless driving. That means violators could face arrest.

Motorcyclists who illegally travel between lanes or pass another vehicle within the same lane can now be charged with reckless driving.

A violation is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Penalties can include losing an operator’s license or having a license suspended for up to 90 days.

Repeat offenses can bring jail time.

The new law took effect Sept. 12.

Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are also looking at lane splitting and lane filtering.

The House Transportation Committee discussed a bill that would allow lane filtering under certain conditions.

Motorcycles would be allowed to filter only when traffic is stopped or moving at no more than 15 mph.

The roadway would need at least two lanes moving in the same direction.

The posted speed limit could be no higher than 45 mph.

The motorcycle could travel up to 10 mph faster than surrounding traffic while making the maneuver.

Rep. Brian Lorenz, R-Powell, sponsored HB776.

The bill would make it illegal to lane filter along the curb or shoulder.

It would also stop other drivers from intentionally blocking or interfering with a motorcycle that is legally filtering.

Current Ohio law does not specifically mention lane splitting.

The bill would change that by defining the maneuver.

Lane splitting would mean operating a motorcycle between two marked lanes moving in the same direction at no more than 15 mph.

A lane-filtering or lane-splitting violation could result in a $150 fine. Repeat violations could bring tougher penalties.

Lorenz described the bill as a measured approach.

“It does not open the door to motorcycles weaving through traffic at high speeds,” Lorenz said. “It creates limited exceptions for specific road conditions with clear restrictions.”

Other states leave the rules unclear

Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas and West Virginia are among the states without specific regulations covering the maneuvers.

That leaves the legal status unclear. The maneuvers are neither legal nor specifically illegal under state law.

Meanwhile, 33 states prohibit lane sharing. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.