Motor vehicle crashes cost society $340B

Motor vehicle crashes that occurred in 2019 cost the nation hundreds of billions of dollars, according to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA’s report titled “The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes, 2019,” puts a dollar amount on the motor vehicle crashes that killed 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million and damaged 23 million vehicles. According to the report, that dollar amount to American society is $340 billion.

That is equivalent to about $1,035 for every person living in the United States and 1.6% of the U.S. gross domestic product.

According to the report, those costs include medical care, lost productivity, legal and court costs, insurance administrative costs, workplace costs, congestion impacts (travel delay, excess fuel consumption and pollution) and property damage.

In cases of serious injury or death, the value of lost quality of life sends the price soaring.

When quality-of-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm from motor vehicle crashes in 2019 was $1.37 trillion.

The lifetime economic cost to society for each fatality is $1.6 million. Over 90% of that amount is attributable to lost workplace and household productivity and legal costs, according to the report. Accounting for quality of life, that amount climbs to $11.3 million for each fatality.

Each critically injured survivor cost an average of $979,000. Medical costs and lost productivity account for 81% of the cost for this most serious level of nonfatal injury. Accounting for quality of life, critically injured survivors cost $6 million each.

Alcohol-involved crashes resulted in $348 billion in comprehensive costs in 2019, accounting for 26% of all societal harm from motor vehicle crashes.

Motor vehicle crashes in which at least one driver was exceeding the legal speed limit or driving too fast for conditions caused $225 billion in comprehensive costs or 16% of all societal harm from crashes.

Failure to wear a seat belt caused 2,400 avoidable fatalities and 46,000 serious injuries. It also cost society $11 billion in preventable injury-related costs, accounting for about 3% of all crash costs. From 1975 to 2019, seat belt use saved 404,000 lives, which prevented $17.8 trillion in societal harm.

