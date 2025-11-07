Motor Vehicle Commission services focus of New Jersey bills

Customer service complaints are common when doing business with a motor vehicle department.

Multiple bills under review at the New Jersey statehouse aim to improve the customer experience at the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Call Center

One Senate bill would require the commission to operate a call center staffed by employees.

The commission’s online system completed 7.5 million transactions a year ago. The number is up from 7.3 million the previous year.

The online system accounts for 80% of motor vehicle services.

The system allows customers to schedule in-person appointments at motor vehicle agencies. Services include obtaining licenses, registration and titles and renewing commercial driver’s licenses.

Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, has noted that to improve credibility with New Jersey drivers, the Motor Vehicle Commission moved many of its services online. The change was made in response to delays for services during the pandemic.

Despite efforts to improve services, Bucco said that many residents instead found the online process “confusing and annoying.”

Bucco’s bill, S1021, would require the Motor Vehicle Commission’s call center to be available to the public on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

He said his bill would enhance customer service by making sure residents can get live support whenever they need help with online transactions.

“It’s a common-sense step that will make it easier for New Jerseyans to get their tasks done quickly and efficiently, and on with their daily lives,” Bucco said in prepared remarks.

The call center could be staffed with in-house employees or third-party contractors.

To reduce staffing needs, the bill would authorize additional web-based tutorial support and recorded help messages.

S1021 would also require the commission to collect and publish its quarterly performance reports online, including data on call volume and wait times.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted to advance the bill.

All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, in observance of the state holiday. Visit https://t.co/KepkrWi9aD anytime — for 25+ online services,… pic.twitter.com/ne60bEdea1 — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) November 4, 2025

Service appointments

Another Bucco bill would put into statute that customers can schedule service appointments at all MVC locations. Appointments could be made through the commission’s website.

S2579 states that when a customer schedules the first available appointment to renew a document set to expire, the document’s expiration date would be extended to the appointment time and date.

The MVC would also be required to issue the customer documentation as proof that the document expiration has been extended until the scheduled appointment date.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Study and report

One more bill in the Senate Transportation Committee would require the commission to conduct a study and publish a report comparing online transactions and in-person transactions.

S3358 requires the commission to submit a detailed written report of the study’s findings to the governor and Legislature within six months of the effective date. LL

