Most truckers have no interest in electric trucks, survey reveals

More than three-quarters of truck drivers indicated they would never add an electric truck to their fleet, according to a recent Commercial Truck Trader survey.

Truckers do not appear to be eager to purchase electric trucks. According to the Commercial Truck Trader survey, 79% said they would never add an electric vehicle to their fleet. Only 13% said “maybe.” Only 5% said they will buy an electric truck right away, while 4% indicated they will within five years.

Reasons to adopt electric trucks varied. More than 40% of those surveyed said they would buy an electric vehicle to save money at the fuel pump. About one in five said they would purchase an electric truck since they produce lower emissions. Less than a third indicated they would acquire an electric vehicle because they require less overall engine maintenance.

There are plenty of reasons for truckers to not buy an electric truck. Nearly 60% are worried about the low mileage range and battery life. Nearly half are concerned about the time it takes to charge a battery, and 45% see issues with finding a charging station. Only 11% of those surveyed found no drawbacks to electric trucks.

Some truckers are waiting for others to become early adopters of electric trucks before pulling the trigger themselves. About 30% of those surveyed would feel differently with testimonials from current electric truck owners. More than 20% said seeing other fleets with electric trucks would change their opinion.

Federal, state regulations moving fast on electric trucks

Electric trucks may be coming sooner than many are comfortable with. On March 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted California’s two requests for waivers of preemption to install emission standards that are stricter than federal regulations. By doing so, California will require half of all new heavy-duty vehicles sales to be electric.

Specifically, manufacturers who certify Class 2b-8 chassis or complete vehicles with combustion engines would be required to sell zero-emission trucks as an increasing percentage of their annual California sales from 2024 to 2035. By 2035, zero-emission truck/chassis sales would need to be 55% of Class 2b-3 truck sales, 75% of Class 4-8 straight truck sales, and 40% of truck tractor sales.

Although California is the only state allowed to receive a waiver of preemption, other states can follow suit. As of April 11, six states have already adopted California’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

At the federal level, the EPA implemented a final rule on March 27 that deals with heavy-duty truck emission standards. The final rule increases the current standards by 80%, according to the EPA. The program will begin with model year 2027, which is the earliest year the new standards can be applied.

On April 6, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, submitted a joint resolution in opposition of the EPA’s final rule. In February, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced a similar measure in the Senate.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association also has spoken out against the EPA rule.

“If small-business truckers can’t afford the new, compliant trucks, they’re going to stay with older, less-efficient trucks or leave the industry entirely,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “Once again, EPA has largely ignored the warnings and concerns raised by truckers in this latest rule.” LL

Senior Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this report.

