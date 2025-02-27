Most people are still afraid of self-driving vehicles, AAA reports

Driverless trucks are expected to hit public roadways this year, but AAA’s annual survey reveals that Americans’ fear of self-driving vehicles has not wavered.

More than 60% of Americans surveyed by AAA indicated that they are afraid of self-driving vehicles. About a quarter are unsure about the new technology. That leaves only 13% of Americans who trust driverless vehicles.

This year’s survey indicates, however, that the autonomous vehicle industry is regaining trust among the general public. While 13% is a low level of trust, it is up from 9% last year. The trust level was 15% in 2022 before dropping to 9% in 2023. High-profile crashes involving autonomous vehicles likely contributed to that decline.

Although trust in self-driving vehicles is increasing, most people would rather see improvements in lower-level vehicle technology. More than three-quarters of U.S. drivers surveyed said advances in safety systems should be a top priority. Comparatively, only 13% of drivers said developments in driverless technology should be a priority, down from 18% in 2022.

Self-driving vehicles have already been deployed in small pockets of the country.

Driverless ride-sharing cars are currently operating in some major cities. About three-quarters of Americans are aware of these so-called robotaxis, but slightly more than half said they would not get in one.

Attitudes toward certain Level 2 advanced driver assistance features continue to be favorable. Nearly two-thirds of drivers want automatic emergency braking systems in their next vehicle, with nearly the same portion of drivers fine with reverse AEBs. Nearly 60% of Americans are open to lane-keeping assistance.

“Most drivers want automakers to focus on advanced safety technology,” Greg Brannon, AAA’s automotive engineering director, said in a statement. “Though opinions on fully self-driving cars vary widely, it’s evident that today’s drivers value features that enhance their safety.”

AEBs have been the center of controversy at the federal level.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a final rule requiring AEBs in new passenger vehicles by September 2029. However, President Donald Trump delayed the rule by 60 days to allow NHTSA time to review its next steps forward.

A separate rulemaking would have required AEBs on heavy-duty vehicles, but a final rule was not published before the new administration took charge.

In May 2023, NHTSA opened an investigation on certain Freightliner and Western Star trucks after receiving complaints about their AEBs. The agency is looking into whether the AEBs may falsely activate, causing the trucks to stop unexpectedly. During a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing on Feb. 12, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., said AEBs on heavy-duty vehicles are “hurting more than they’re helping.”

“They’re not fail-proof,” Collins said. “If you’re ever in a truck going 65 mph down the interstate loaded with 80,000 gross and your truck just all of a sudden slams on the brakes and there’s no reason other than the bridge ahead or the construction flashing sign, then you’ll understand that these things aren’t fail-proof and we don’t need them mandated until they are.”

AAA said that it believes manufacturers must be clear about the limitations of their advanced driver assistance systems. Specifically, the technology should enhance driver safety rather than mislead drivers into believing the car can drive itself. Last October, NHTSA launched an investigation into Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature. Despite its name, the feature requires drivers to be fully attentive with hands on the wheel. LL