Most paying more for diesel

Diesel prices were back up for nearly everyone this week, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration report.

The only region where prices fell was the New England region.

EIA’s April 18 report showed the national average is now $5.101, up from $5.073, a week ago. That national average is now $1.977 higher than it was one year ago.

A 5.2-cent increase in the Rocky Mountain region was the biggest jump in price. The Central Atlantic saw its average price increase by 4.4 cents, while the West Coast less California region reported an increase of 4.2 cents.

As of the latest EIA report, only two regions have an average price below $5.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 18 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.101, up 2.8 cents.

East Coast – $5.151, up 2.3 cents.

New England – $5.177, down two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $5.335, up 4.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.033, up 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $4.921, up 3.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.855, up 1.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.094, up 5.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.795, up 3.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.278, up 4.2 cents.

California – $6.25, up 2.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 5 cents to $4.961, according to an April 18 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck

stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Diesel costs were down in all reporting regions. The largest margin was a 7.2-cent drop in the Central Atlantic. The East Coast, California and East Coast regions all saw a drop in average price of at least 6 cents.

The lowest average price is $4.799 in the Gulf Coast.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 18, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.961, down 5 cents.

East Coast – $5.048, down 6.3 cents.

New England – $5.067, down 5.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.209, down 7.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.94, down 5.9 cents.

Midwest – $4.807, down 3.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.799, down 6.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.02, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast – $5.739, down 5.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.202, down 5.2 cents.

California – $6.167, down 6.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.033 for April 18.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.042 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.066 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.08 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.135 per gallon on March 12, 2022, according to AAA. LL