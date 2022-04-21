Most overrated and underrated scenic routes

As we approach that time of year when people will be hopping into passenger vehicles and temporarily living the trucker lifestyle, car insurance comparison site Confused.com has compiled a list of the most underrated and overrated road trips across the globe.

To determine the most overrated and underrated road trips, Confused.com took a look at the 50 most popular routes in the world. Both lists feature several trips in the United States.

In a third-place tie, Foothills Parkway and Lamar Valley are the most underrated road trips in the United States.

The Foothills Parkway is a 72-mile route connecting U.S. Route 129 to Interstate 40 through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Also called America’s Serengeti, Lamar Valley is in the northeastern corner of Yellowstone National Park.

Other underrated road trips in the United States:

Trail Ridge Road – U.S. Route 34 through Rocky Mountains (48 miles).

Beartooth Highway – U.S. Route 212 in Montana and Wyoming (68 miles).

San Juan Skyway – San Juan Mountains in Southwest Colorado (236-mile loop starting in Durango).

Needles Highway – South Dakota Highway 87 (14 miles).

Columbia River Gorge – Historic Oregon Route 30 (74 miles).

Mohawk Trail – Massachusetts Route 2 (69 miles).

Hurricane Ridge Road – South of U.S. Route 101 in Washington State (17 miles).

On the other hand, there are some road trips that get more attention than they deserve. According to Confused.com, the most overrated trip in the U.S. and second worldwide is Route 66. In third place globally is the Road to Hana, also known as Hana Highway, along Hawaii Routes 36 and 360.

The following U.S. road trips also made the worldwide overrated list:

17-Mile Drive – Near California Routes 1 and 68 in Pebble Beach.

Pan-American Highway – 19,000-mile road network from Alaska to Argentina/Chile.

Blue Ridge Parkway – U.S. Route 441 in North Carolina to U.S. Route 250 Virginia (469 miles).

Skyline Drive – U.S. Route 250 to U.S. Route 340 in Virginia (105 miles).

Pacific Coast Highway – U.S. Route 101 up and down West Coast (1,650 miles).

Kancamagus Highway – New Hampshire Route 112 (34.5 miles).

To view the complete list, click here.

Where do you think the most overrated and underrated road trips are located? LL

