More truck parking coming to I-71

In 2023, a plan to upgrade 36 rest areas across Ohio, including adding truck parking, was announced.

Facilities on Interstate 75 in Miami County recently reopened as part of this plan.

The rest stops in Troy and Piqua had been closed for more than a year and now offer 48 and 46 truck parking spaces, respectively.

Truck parking capacity will also be increased at the Medina County rest areas along Interstate 71, which will be converted into truck parking facilities.

These locations will close on March 2, and demolition will begin.

“There are additional rest areas within 30 miles of this location, and upgrading these rest areas would have required a significant investment,” ODOT District 3 Deputy Director Bob Weaver said. “Converting them to truck parking will help to improve safety for all motorists along the I-71 corridor.”

Upon completion, there will be 29 truck parking spaces at the I-71 northbound location and 66 truck parking spaces off I-71 southbound.

Lighting and restroom facilities will be included in the $6.8 million project to convert these rest areas.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, approximately 3,000 trucks travel through this corridor daily.

Last July, a separate expansion project to add around 1,400 truck parking spaces in Ohio was unveiled.

ODOT estimates freight volume across the state will increase 26% by 2045.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so do the number of trucks traveling on Ohio’s network of interstates and state routes,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “By expanding safe, accessible places for drivers to rest, we’re supporting the people who keep our economy moving and making it safer for everyone on our roads.”

The project would position Ohio as the nation’s leader in the number of long-term truck parking spaces on state-owned property, according to the American Transportation Research Institute. LL

