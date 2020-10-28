Volvo Trucks North America is recalling thousands of Volvo VNL trucks for an issue related to the sleeper bunk window.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo is recalling more than 8,000 Volvo VNL trucks model year 2020.

The window hinge and mounting hardware are insufficient to hold the window in place if the truck is driven with the sleeper bunk windows open. Consequently, the window may detach, potentially striking another vehicle or pedestrian and increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Volvo Truck has notified owners of affected Volvo VNL trucks. Dealers will replace the window hinge for free. Recalls will begin Nov. 27.

For questions about the recall, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-458-1552 with recall number RVXX2005. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-613. LL