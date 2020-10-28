More than 8,000 Volvo VNLs recalled for issue with sleeper bunk window

October 28, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling thousands of Volvo VNL trucks for an issue related to the sleeper bunk window.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volvo is recalling more than 8,000 Volvo VNL trucks model year 2020.

The window hinge and mounting hardware are insufficient to hold the window in place if the truck is driven with the sleeper bunk windows open. Consequently, the window may detach, potentially striking another vehicle or pedestrian and increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Volvo Truck has notified owners of affected Volvo VNL trucks. Dealers will replace the window hinge for free. Recalls will begin Nov. 27.

For questions about the recall, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-458-1552 with recall number RVXX2005. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-613. LL

Related News

Kenworth T680E

Equipment

Kenworth introduces its first electric Class 8 T680 truck

Kenworth is taking orders for its first electric Class 8 truck, the T680E. It’s designed for pickup and delivery. Production starts in 2021.

By Land Line Staff | October 15

Cummins X15 Efficiency engine

Equipment

2021 X12, X15 diesels more efficient, Cummins says

Cummins says its new X12, X15 Efficiency engines are quieter, more fuel efficient and need fewer oil changes. Production begins in January.

By Tom Berg | October 14

Kenworth recall

Equipment

More than 1,400 Kenworth T680 trucks recalled for brake issue

Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth T680 trucks regarding an issue with the Wabco ABS brake system, according to NHTSA recall documents.

By Tyson Fisher | October 08

Equipment

Hino, Toyota developing fuel cell-electric tractor

A heavy fuel cell-electric tractor is being developed by Hino Trucks and Toyota Motor North America. It could be introduced next year.

By Tom Berg | October 06