More than 5,000 Western Star trucks recalled for wiring issue

April 1, 2021

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Western Star trucks due to a wiring issue.

Specifically, more than 5,000 Western Star 4700 and 5700 trucks model year 2019-21 are part of the recall.

According to NHTSA documents, the ground harness wiring in affected trucks may be undersized and may cause a connector to melt. Ground harness damage could potentially cause the to engine stall, increasing the risk of crash.

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be contacted by Daimler Trucks North America. Dealers will replace the ground harness for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on May 22.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-880. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-206.

This recall is similar to one issued last year. That recall affected nearly 3,000 Western Star 4700 and 5700 trucks model year 2019-21. LL

WW Williams

Related News

Kenworth’s next-gen T680

Equipment

Next-gen T680’s a looker, inside and out

The digital dash is nice, the ride posh and automated transmission great, says Tom Berg after test driving the sleek next-gen Kenworth T680.

By Tom Berg | March 26

Bendix recall

Equipment

Bendix recalls certain check valves due to air leak

Bendix is recalling about 2,000 single check valves that may have an air leak, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Land Line Staff | March 01

The new Model 567 from Peterbilt

Equipment

Peterbilt updates vocational models 567 and 520

Peterbilt has upgraded its vocational dump and refuse trucks –Model 567 and Model 520 – with new digital displays and driver-assist tech

By Land Line Staff | February 25

Navistar recalls LoneStar trucks

Equipment

Navistar recalling thousands of LoneStar/LT trucks for battery issue

More than 27,000 International LoneStar and LT trucks are being recalled due to an issue with battery cables, according to NHTSA.

By Tyson Fisher | February 24