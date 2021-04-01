Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Western Star trucks due to a wiring issue.

Specifically, more than 5,000 Western Star 4700 and 5700 trucks model year 2019-21 are part of the recall.

According to NHTSA documents, the ground harness wiring in affected trucks may be undersized and may cause a connector to melt. Ground harness damage could potentially cause the to engine stall, increasing the risk of crash.

Owners of affected trucks are expected to be contacted by Daimler Trucks North America. Dealers will replace the ground harness for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on May 22.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-880. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-206.

This recall is similar to one issued last year. That recall affected nearly 3,000 Western Star 4700 and 5700 trucks model year 2019-21. LL