More than 4,000 Freightliner Cascadias recalled for steer tire issue

January 22, 2021

Tyson Fisher

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner Cascadia trucks due to an issue with the steer tires.

The recall affects 2020-22 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper trucks with Bridgestone R284, R268 or R283S ECOPIA steer axle tires with a specific air dam.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, the steer tires may experience tread separation or blowouts while driving.

Owners of more than 4,000 affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will replace the steer tires for free. Recalls will begin March 13.

For questions about the steer tire recall, contact Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL872. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-007. LL

Other Cascadia recalls:

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

