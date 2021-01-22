Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Freightliner Cascadia trucks due to an issue with the steer tires.

The recall affects 2020-22 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper trucks with Bridgestone R284, R268 or R283S ECOPIA steer axle tires with a specific air dam.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, the steer tires may experience tread separation or blowouts while driving.

Owners of more than 4,000 affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will replace the steer tires for free. Recalls will begin March 13.

For questions about the steer tire recall, contact Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL872. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 21V-007. LL

