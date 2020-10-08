More than 1,400 Kenworth T680 trucks recalled for brake issue

October 8, 2020

Tyson Fisher

|

Paccar is recalling more than 1,400 Kenworth T680 trucks for an issue with the brake system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, the recall affects certain model year 2016-21 Kenworth T680s with a 2.1m Cab and Wabco 6S/6M ABS brake system with drum brakes.

According to NHTSA, the brake systems were manufactured with a standard rear-brake ABS modulator valve instead of a quick-release valve, which may exceed the intended service-brake release timing.  Consequently, the trucks fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

Paccar will notify owners of affected Kenworth T680 trucks. Dealers will replace the standard rear-brake, ABS modulator valve with a quick-release valve. Recalls will begin on Nov. 25.

For questions, contact Paccar customer service at 425-828-5888 with recall number 20KWD. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-593 and can be contacted at 888-327-4236.

This is not the first recall related to FMVSS number 121. In April, Paccar recalled more than 450,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, including T680s, for an issue with the ABS warning light. A similar recall was issued in June 2018.

Tyson Fisher

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

