Daimler Trucks North America has issued a recall for more than 128,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks for an issue with the brake lights, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Specifically, the recall affects certain 2017-21 Freightliner Cascadia P4 trucks. According to NHTSA, the brake lights may remain lit after the brake pedal has been released. If the brake light remains on, drivers may be unaware when the truck is actually slowing or stopping, increasing the risk of a crash.

Daimler will notify owners of affected Freightliner Cascadia trucks. Dealers will replace the three-pin brake pressure switch with a two-pin brake pressure switch along with a jumper harness. Recalls will begin on Nov. 16.

For questions about the Cascadia recall, contact Daimler Truck’s customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-863. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-567 and can be reached at 888-327-4236.

This is not the first Freightliner Cascadia recall related to brake lights. In November 2018, more than 6,000 Cascadia trucks were recalled for the same issue. Earlier this year, more than 164,000 Cascadia trucks model years 2017-21 were recalled for an issue related to the automatic emergency braking system. LL