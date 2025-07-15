More states take action to address license plate flippers

States continue to take strides to address concerns about number plate flipping devices, or license plate flippers.

Five states have now acted to outlaw use of the devices that can be found online for a few hundred dollars.

The mechanisms are described as a manual, electric or mechanical device that is installed on a motor vehicle for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or even more nefarious criminal activity.

Vehicles equipped with the device permit the operator to switch between license plates and hide the vehicle registration from being visible.

Florida

Florida is the latest state to target license plate flippers.

Tennessee and Pennsylvania acted earlier this year to address the issue. Texas and Washington previously took action.

In Florida, a new law makes it a misdemeanor to manufacture, purchase, possess, sell or distribute a license plate obscuring device. Violators face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

A person who commits a crime, such as evading a toll, while using a license plate flipper would face a third-degree felony charge. The punishment is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The bill defines a flipper as “a manual, electronic or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between two or more license plates, to hide a license plate from view or to cover, obscure or otherwise interfere with the visibility or detail on the license plate.

Rep. Doug Bankson, R-Lake Mary, told a House committee that from 2022 to 2023, there was a 150% increase in the state in covering or obscuring registration plates to avoid detection.

He said the new law targets drivers who obscure their license plates to avoid detection for tolls and increases penalties if done so in the commission of a crime.

Illinois

Illinois could soon be added to the list of states to prohibit license plate flippers.

Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, is behind a bill to clarify that the use of tape or flippers on any registration plate or any other evidence of registration issued by the state is illegal.

He said everyone needs to play by the same rules of the road.

“Many drivers are using plate flippers to avoid tolls and police, evading the consequences of their actions on our roadways,” Stadelman said. “Banning flipper devices is a crucial step toward keeping our roads safe and holding drivers accountable.”

He said SB1883 “reinforces the importance of accountability on our roads by making it clear these devices are illegal.”

The Legislature moved the bill to the governor’s desk.

Delaware

A bill on the Delaware governor’s desk would make it illegal to manufacture, sell, offer to sell, purchase, possess, install, operate a vehicle with or otherwise distribute a number plate flipping device.

HB26 defines a license plate flipper as “a manual, electric or mechanical device designed or adapted to be installed on a motor vehicle” to switch between license plates or to hide a license plate from view.

First-time offenders would face between 30 days and 90 days behind bars and/or fines between $50 and $200. Repeat offenders would face between 90 days and six months imprisonment and/or fines between $100 and $300.

Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Pine Creek, told a committee use of flipping devices to avoid detection is “getting out of hand.” He said the increased use of the devices necessitates the new rule.

“This legislation comes from the Delaware State Police. These devices make it more difficult to track vehicles that were involved in incidents or violations,” Walsh testified.

California

In California, an Assembly-approved bill covers concern about license plate flippers.

Since 2008, it has been illegal in the state to use a license plate cover or flipper. Despite the rule, Assembly member Catherine Stefani, D-San Francisco, said the devices remain widely available online and through retail stores across the state.

She is behind a bill that is intended to close the loophole to existing law. AB1085 would explicitly ban tinted, shaded and flipper-style plate covers.

Stefani said the devices have become a tool for lawbreakers.

“They’re linked to vehicle thefts, robberies and toll evasion – undermining public safety and costing the state millions in lost transportation revenue,” Stefani stated.

California Highway Patrol figures show the department issued nearly 6,000 citations for obscured plates from 2022 to 2024.

The bill would authorize $1,000 fines for each device manufactured or sold – up from $250.

New Jersey

A New Jersey bill also addresses the use of license plate flippers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported the agency lost about $40 million in toll revenue in one year due to obscured or missing license plates.

A3751 is intended to clamp down on toll evasion from license plate flippers. The bill would ban the devices and increase penalties for their use.

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, said her bill would crack down on those who try to avoid paying tolls through unlawful means.

She said it is also a public safety concern, “as it makes it more difficult to track or identify drivers involved in accidents or unlawful activities, which can compromise the safety of others and hinder law enforcement efforts.”

The bill defines a license plate flipper as any device or technology that enables a registration plate to be changed to another registration plate with different identification marks, either manually or electronically.

New Jersey law states that a person convicted of displaying a fictitious number on a motor vehicle registration plate is subject to a fine of up to $500 or 60 days in jail.

A3751 would increase the fine to a maximum $750 and/or up to 60 days behind bars. If the offense is committed during or to aid in a crime, offense or another violation, an offender would face a fine of up to $1,500 and/or up to 90 days in jail. LL

