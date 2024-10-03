More states enact emergencies as Hurricane Helene recovery continues

October 3, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

One week after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, nearly 1 million residents were still without power across five southeastern states.

With emergency declarations issued ahead of the storm in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, additional states issued disaster proclamations this week.

West Virginia is providing relief for motor carries in or passing through the state until Nov. 1. This hours-of-service waiver includes, but is not limited to, vehicles transporting fuel, propane, groceries and other essential products.

The state’s National Guard has been activated to also support ongoing Helene disaster recovery.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the destruction our neighboring states are facing,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’m proud we can join forces with other states to support North Carolina and South Carolina in their recovery efforts.”

In an effort to help transport supplies through the Midwest, Iowa also has issued a proclamation temporarily suspending certain state codes. Effective through Oct. 31, the regulations waived include hours of service, weight limits and registration requirements for electrical-repair crews and drivers engaging in disaster response.

“The state of Iowa seeks to render mutual aid to assist in the federal and state disaster response,” the Iowa emergency order says. “Resulting damage includes widespread electrical outages to significant portions of the affected states, disrupting delivery of vital services and products and affecting public health and safety.”

NBC News reported on Thursday, Oct. 3 that the death toll from Hurricane Helene is now more than 200, making it the deadliest storm to hit the country since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. LL

Read more Land Line news.

Related News

Florida

Podcast: Congressman – new EPA truck rules a ‘forced green transition’

Rep. Dan Newhouse explains some of the concerns he has with the EPA’s new emission standards for heavy trucks taking effect in 2032.

By Scott Thompson | September 27

strike

News

Supply chain issues begin to take effect as port strike hits third day

Dozens of container ships were stuck outside major U.S. ports as the International Longshoremen’s Association strike reached its third day.

By Mark Schremmer | October 03

drug trafficking

News

Trucking company owner transported drugs in hollowed-out wheel axles

A man who lived in Mexico, owned a trucking company in Texas and operated a drug-trafficking ring in Chicago will be doing hard time.

By Tyson Fisher | October 03

fuel tax

News

Georgia suspends fuel tax collection

Truckers and others purchasing fuel in Georgia will soon notice some relief from state fuel tax collection.

By Keith Goble | October 03