More states enact emergencies as Hurricane Helene recovery continues

One week after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, nearly 1 million residents were still without power across five southeastern states.

Today, more than 6,700 National Guardsmen from 16 states continue to support #Helene response efforts across the Southeast, conducting search and rescue missions, clearing debris to reopen roads, transporting and distributing food, water and other essential supplies, and more. pic.twitter.com/lgNXgiAprc — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) October 3, 2024

With emergency declarations issued ahead of the storm in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, additional states issued disaster proclamations this week.

West Virginia is providing relief for motor carries in or passing through the state until Nov. 1. This hours-of-service waiver includes, but is not limited to, vehicles transporting fuel, propane, groceries and other essential products.

The state’s National Guard has been activated to also support ongoing Helene disaster recovery.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the destruction our neighboring states are facing,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’m proud we can join forces with other states to support North Carolina and South Carolina in their recovery efforts.”

In an effort to help transport supplies through the Midwest, Iowa also has issued a proclamation temporarily suspending certain state codes. Effective through Oct. 31, the regulations waived include hours of service, weight limits and registration requirements for electrical-repair crews and drivers engaging in disaster response.

“The state of Iowa seeks to render mutual aid to assist in the federal and state disaster response,” the Iowa emergency order says. “Resulting damage includes widespread electrical outages to significant portions of the affected states, disrupting delivery of vital services and products and affecting public health and safety.”

NBC News reported on Thursday, Oct. 3 that the death toll from Hurricane Helene is now more than 200, making it the deadliest storm to hit the country since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. LL

Read more Land Line news.