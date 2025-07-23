More states adopt towing reforms

North Carolina is the latest state to take action on the issue. The Tar Heel State joins Arkansas, Connecticut and Indiana this year as states to adopt rules to address predatory towing.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has worked and will continue to work with states to adopt rules to protect truck drivers involved in a nonconsensual tow.

North Carolina

North Carolina is the latest state to act on nonconsensual towing.

Gov. Josh Stein signed into law a lengthy bill that includes provisions such as commercial booting and return of commercial cargo related to nonconsensual tows.

Previously S311, the new law prohibits immobilization of a commercial vehicle for parking enforcement purposes. The ban applies to any device such as a boot.

Violators would face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge. The charge is punishable with a $1,000 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Also covered is return of cargo. A tow company involved in a nonconsensual or government-initiated tow soon will be required to “promptly return any commercial cargo” to the truck driver or owner of the cargo, upon request.

A trailer swap will be permitted under the condition that a different trailer is “of similar type that is in working condition and was manufactured within five years of the manufacturing date of the original trailer, or newer, as arranged by the commercial cargo owner.”

The new rules take effect Dec. 1.

Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, pushed for towing reform at the statehouse. He said S311 is a step in the right direction to address the issue.

“We’ve got more work to do to address people trying to take advantage of our commercial drivers, but this is exactly the kind of predatory behavior that we hope to stop,” Schietzelt posted on X.

North Carolinians are safer today than we were yesterday. Great bipartisan victory this morning as @NC_Governor signed SB 311 (the “Law and Order Act”) into law. It was an honor to work on provisions of this bill protecting NC drivers and critical supply chain infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/hzm9roVakL — Rep. Mike Schietzelt (@mikefor35) July 9, 2025

Indiana

A new Indiana law now in effect reforms towing practices.

State law already requires itemized receipts of towing charges.

Advocates for towing reform in the state pointed out the receipt rule does not mean that all charges are legitimate.

HB1390 establishes rates a towing company may charge for emergency towing or private property towing. Itemized invoices are also mandated.

Information that towing operations must provide in an invoice include “an attestation that all items invoiced were used and necessary in the ordinary course of business,” a “good faith estimate” of the time and location that each invoiced item was used and the number of miles the vehicle was towed.

The new law requires law enforcement agencies to rotate towing service providers and perform a review of towers’ rates. Agencies are prohibited from using towing services that charge unreasonable fees.

Assessing a cost or charging a rate in excess of the applicable cost or charging rate displayed on a rate sheet would be classified as a “deceptive act.” Tow operations found in violation of the rules would face a $5,000 fine for each violation.

A towing company or storage facility is also required to release property if the consumer pays 75% of the towing invoice and obtains a bond for the remaining 25% of the invoice.

Illinois

Illinois could soon be added to the list of states to act on predatory towing. A bill on Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk targets towing “bad actors.”

Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, is behind the bill she described as going after towing operators that ignore penalties and continue operating under new business names.

Currently, the Illinois Commerce Commission issues fines to violators. Bill supporters said that many of the worst offenders still ignore penalties and continue operating under new business names.

Her bill would allow the commission to impound tow trucks with unpaid fines. SB2040 would also permit the state to suspend plates from tow trucks with unpaid fines.

In addition, fraudulent towers would be prohibited from obtaining new licenses for three years. Another provision would forbid tow truck operators from placing liens on essential personal property left in a towed vehicle.

Villanueva said predatory towing operators have taken advantage of consumers for far too long.

“This legislation is about restoring fairness and accountability to the system, ensuring that no one falls victim to these deceptive practices,” Villanueva told lawmakers. LL

