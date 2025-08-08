More states adopt rules on license plate readers

Automated license plate readers continue to be a topic of discussion at statehouses from coast to coast. The devices typically are mounted on police vehicles and traffic lights. Road signs, bridges and buildings offer other methods for mounting the devices.

High-tech cameras to capture the date, time and location that scanned vehicles pass are used in some capacity by local and state police departments and other state and federal agencies across the country. Private business, such as repossession companies and vehicle insurance companies, also use this technology that can capture about 1,800 images per minute.

Forbes recently reported that Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras soon will be able to transform license plate readers into devices more similar to traditional surveillance cameras.

A 2024 Congressional report stated that license plate readers “are now relatively commonplace in policing.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures reported that at least 16 states have rules for the use of automated license plate readers. Among the group, at least six states place restrictions on government or law enforcement use of the technology. Eight states limit how long data can be kept. Four states specify that data is exempt under public records laws.

Arkansas

Arkansas enables state, county and local law enforcement to use license plate readers. Parking enforcement entities also are permitted to use the devices.

As of Monday, Aug. 4, a new state law adds permission for entities such as private landowners and commercial businesses to access the devices.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, said the rule change is about deterring crime. Speaking on the Senate floor, he said a lot of places deal with organized theft.

“There’s a lot of times those people are hitting store, after store, after store. (The new law) allows those businesses to collect the license plates of people that are entering into their parking lot,” Gilmore said.

Since 2013, the state has limited data retention to 150 days. Statistical data must be deleted after six months.

H3: Idaho

A new Idaho law focuses on data access and control of license plate readers. It took effect July 1.

The new law is intended to more clearly define the use of readers for law enforcement. Agencies are permitted to use the devices to collect data for law enforcement purposes and/or for traffic flow analysis.

Agencies that utilize the technology are required to provide training on its proper use.

The devices are prohibited for non-law enforcement purposes.

Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin acted this spring to regulate the use of license plate readers.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies in the state use plate readers, but the statute previously did not regulate their use.

The new law defines who can use camera data and how they can use the information. Uses covered in the bill include active criminal investigations, combatting human trafficking and tracking a stolen vehicle or a stolen license plate.

One provision could soon permit the State Police to use readers along state highways, bridges and tunnels. The new law requires the General Assembly to approve the provision again during the 2026 regular session for enactment.

As sent to the governor, the legislation included a 21-day data retention period for camera data.

Youngkin recommended legislators revise the retention period from 21 days to 30 days. He also called for dropping the requirement to pass the bill again next year before permitting State Police to post the devices.

House lawmakers rejected the governor’s recommendations on a 47-46 vote. Youngkin later signed into law the unamended legislation.

California

One bill moving through the California statehouse would revise rules for the use of license plate readers.

State law limits use of the devices. The California Highway Patrol is able to use the technology and retain information for up to 60 days. An exception to the time limit rule specifies that data can be kept longer if it is being used as evidence in felony cases, such as vehicle theft.

The Highway Patrol is required to report to the legislature how data is being used. Additionally, state police can only use data “for purposes of locating vehicles or persons when either are reasonably suspected of being involved in the commission of a public offense.”

Senators voted to advance a bill that would prohibit public agencies from retaining data for more than 60 days. An exception would be made for instances when data matches information on a “hot list.”

A hot list is defined as a list or lists of license plates of vehicles of interest.

SB274 would also require the Department of Justice to conduct annual random audits of agencies using license plate readers “to determine whether they have implemented a usage and privacy policy in compliance with the law.”

“Senate Bill 274 is a significant legislative measure aimed at establishing robust safeguards and crucial oversight regarding the use of ALPR throughout our state,” wrote Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside.

The bill has moved to the Assembly.

New Jersey

In New Jersey, identical bills cover the use of scanners.

A3297/S4174 would prohibit unauthorized use of data collected via license plate readers.

Punishment of up to six months behind bars and/or a fine of up to $1,000 would be authorized for employees of law enforcement agencies that use or access collected data without authorization.

Agencies using the readers would be required to submit an annual report to the attorney general. Additionally, county prosecutors or the attorney general would be responsible to do an annual audit of each agency’s use of the devices.

Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania Senate bill is touted to streamline the use of license plate readers across the state.

Keystone State law already permits police, as well as parking authorities, to place scanners on vehicles.

Sen. Joe Picozzi, R-Philadelphia, said the Pennsylvania DOT prohibits readers on the agency’s structures.

He added that the restriction “limits the ability of local law enforcement to make public safety decisions that best serve their communities.”

“PennDOT’s refusal to permit the installation of ALPR systems in the rights-of-way of state-owned roads has left parts of our Commonwealth vulnerable to criminal activity,” Picozzi stated.

His bill, SB933, would establish a process to deploy readers on state-designated infrastructure.

The bill is in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.